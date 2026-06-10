FP Markets: AI remains centre stage as London Tech Week opens its doors

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- As one of Europe's largest and most talked-about technology events gets underway, London Tech Week 2026 arrives at Olympia London this week – running from 8 to 12 June – at a pivotal moment for the industry.

This year's event coincides with the unprecedented acceleration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across global industries. According to a new report from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, approximately 81% of financial services firms have adopted AI to some extent, with 40% operating at advanced stages.

Despite the momentum behind AI – which has powered US equity markets to all-time highs and underpinned robust outperformance so far this year – global equities have recently pencilled in a tech-led pullback.

Last Friday, the Nasdaq 100 dropped approximately 5%, marking its biggest single-day fall since April of last year. Meanwhile, South Korea's KOSPI declined over 8% at the beginning of this week, prompting circuit breakers to activate. Many market participants are now wondering whether this is just a temporary technical correction or the beginning of a more significant downturn.

Full AI integration continues to pose a notable challenge, with divided data infrastructure and legacy technology proving significant barriers. Data quality is also considered the single biggest bottleneck to scaling agentic AI in 2026. Regulators are also attempting to keep pace with technological advances, but are lagging considerably behind industry adoption rates. This raises a number of concerning questions, including systemic risks, AI market dislocations, and regulatory oversight.

FP Markets Head of Research, Aaron Hill, expressed his views, commenting: 'The sheer pace of AI and its widespread adoption is certainly not a future event – it is happening in real time at an accelerated rate. It is both fascinating and frightening, as no one knows how this revolution will unfold. One thing I believe is that AI is here to stay and will continue to develop. Those who adapt will find opportunity; those who do not risk being left behind in a market that no longer moves the way it once did'.

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is a multi-regulated online broker that provides traders with reliable access to global financial markets. Clients benefit from tight spreads, fast execution, and a wide range of trading platforms. FP Markets continues to expand its offering with improved pricing models, enhanced trading tools, and ongoing platform upgrades. The broker's long-standing market presence reflects its adaptability and dedication to the core values on which it was founded.

For more information, visit www.fpmarkets.com

FP Markets Useful Info:

FP Markets is a multi-regulated Forex and CFD broker with over 20 years of industry experience.

The company offers competitive interbank Forex spreads starting from 0.0 pips.

Traders can choose from leading online trading platforms, including FP Markets' Mobile App, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, cTrader, Iress, Mottai, and TradingView.

Over its years of operation, FP Markets has received more than 80 industry awards for its trading conditions, transparent pricing, customer support, and delivering consistent value to clients.

FP Markets' regulatory presence includes the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ( ASIC ), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya.

SOURCE FP Markets

Aaron Hill (Chief Market Analyst) - [email protected]