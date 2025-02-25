Foxit Supercharges AI Assistant with Multi-Document Analysis on iOS & Android

Enables Users to Boost Productivity with AI-Powered Summaries, Cross-Document Insights, and Instant Data Extraction Across Mobile Device

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Foxit , a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase productivity and do more with documents, today announced the addition of multi-document analysis to its AI Assistant feature within its mobile apps for iOS and Android. This new and unique capability enhances the AI Assistant's functionality, enabling users to analyze multiple documents simultaneously directly from their mobile devices.

The introduction of multi-document analysis caters to the evolving needs of professionals who require efficient tools to manage and process large volumes of information. The new feature is designed to simplify workflows by allowing users to:

Summarize Multiple Documents at Once: Create concise summaries for all uploaded documents, saving time by avoiding the need to review each individually.

Create concise summaries for all uploaded documents, saving time by avoiding the need to review each individually. Ask Questions Across Files: Get answers that draw insights from multiple documents simultaneously, ideal for comparing contracts, reports, or research materials.

Get answers that draw insights from multiple documents simultaneously, ideal for comparing contracts, reports, or research materials. Extract Key Information: Pinpoint critical data, such as deadlines or figures, or find patterns and trends from across multiple files in seconds.

Whether you're a legal professional reviewing case files, a researcher analyzing studies, or a business leader comparing proposals, the AI Assistant's Multi-Document Analysis feature ensures greater productivity and smarter decision-making anytime and anywhere.

The multi-document analysis feature is now available in the latest update to Foxit's PDF Reader and PDF Editor mobile apps for iOS and Android.

"People just don't have time to sift through a pile of documents one by one anymore… especially on their phones," said Evan Reiss, VP, Head of Marketing, Foxit. "With multi-document analysis in our AI Assistant, you can get summaries, pull key details, and ask questions across multiple files all at once. It's about working smarter, not harder – and making sure you have the info you need, right when you need it."

For more information about Foxit's AI solutions, please visit https://www.foxit.com/ai-pdf/ .

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 640,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices worldwide, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com .

