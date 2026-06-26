Fox ESS Shines at The Smarter E Europe 2026 with Full-Ecosystem Offerings and AI-Driven Booth Experience

MUNICH, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fox ESS, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, delivered a standout presence at The Smarter E Europe 2026. Making its European debut, the company unveiled a dynamic rebrand zone centered on its beloved mascot Maimai, offering interactive brand moments that captivated attendees beyond a traditional product display.

Notably, Fox ESS hosted nearly 30 signing ceremonies across the three-day event, reinforcing continued partner confidence.

A Smarter, More Immersive AI-Enabled Booth

AI-controlled booth lighting that dynamically shifts color based on real-time foot traffic

Holographic product introductions to bring key technologies to life

FoxCloud 2.0 smart monitoring and management, demonstrating end-to-end optimization, from insights to control

An AI-powered Maimai at rebrand zone inviting playful, participatory engagement

Fox ESS showcased an end-to-end ecosystem spanning C&I storage, residential systems, and connected mobility.

Higher Performance for C&I Power Needs

For C&I projects, Fox ESS highlighted G-Max Plus, designed around an "All-in-one" philosophy that integrates battery and a smart hybrid inverter to streamline installation. Key advantages include intelligent BMS-driven longevity, accurate thermal management, and a standardized compartment integrating high-performance PCS with preventive safety features. The system supports PV, grid, backup load, and generator operation with ultra-fast switching under 10 ms, plus intelligent management for Peak Shaving and Load Shedding, with data transmission to FoxCloud via Ethernet or 4G.

Fox ESS also presented the Power Beast (H3 Plus + CQ7), featuring more than 6 hours backup capability, EPS switching under 10 ms, 100% unbalanced three-phase output, and a color LCD for fast monitoring and configuration.

Faster Setup and Smarter Energy for Homes

For residential customers, Fox ESS showcased the PQ3-H3-Ultra modular energy storage solution, including a 63A bypass for full-house backup, 3 MPPTs (20A per string), PV min. 120V and battery min. 80V, plus stackable handles for quick setup. It integrates active and passive safety measures, intelligent AFCI, IP66, and Type II DC/AC surge protection, with remote monitoring via smartphone app or web portal and readiness for AI and VPP apps. The product achieved a record System Performance Index (SPI) of 97%, securing the top position according to evaluations by HTW Berlin and AQUU Research.

For the EV ecosystem, Fox ESS also highlighted the A Lite Series EV charger (L07P / L11P) with IP55/IK08 protection, solar linkage, dynamic load balance, and OCPP 1.6JSON / 2.0.1 plus open MODBUS integration.

Lighter Footprint, All-in-One Simplicity

AVO28 Avocado further supports modern upgrades with a compact, all-in-one micro storage design, integrating hybrid inverter, LFP battery, and built-in EMS, and delivering a simple installation experience. With built-in fuse protection and IP65 outdoor readiness, it is built for flexible deployment.

Having secured the No. 1 global market share in residential energy storage, Fox ESS is poised to lead the industry with more resilient energy solutions. "As a fast-growing company, we aim to increase the global utilization of free energy, enhance human productivity, and power future technologies, ensuring energy for human progress." said Lyren Liu, CCO of Fox ESS.

SOURCE Fox ESS

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