FOX Bet Launches In Pennsylvania

FOX Bet customers will also enjoy integrated access to FOX Sports content, instant scores, stats, alerts and odds updates as well as up-to-the-minute news, expert insight and hall-of-famer commentary from FOX Sports' all-star team of broadcasters and analysts.

Several FOX Sports on-air personalities are featured, including FIRST THINGS FIRST analysts Cris Carter and Nick Wright; LOCK IT IN experts Cousin Sal, Todd Fuhrman, Clay Travis and host Rachel Bonnetta; host of THE HERD Colin Cowherd, and FOX NFL KICKOFF host Charissa Thompson.

"Starting today, Pennsylvania has access to one of the world's premier regulated sports wagering experiences," said Robin Chhabra, Chief Executive Officer of FOX Bet. "Together with FOX Sports, an icon in sports programing, we've built a platform that is like nothing the United States has ever seen. We're bringing fans closer to the games they love by making our platform more fun and engaging than any other out there."

FOX Bet customers in Pennsylvania can access exclusive promotions with hundreds of ways to win, including sign-up and deposit bonuses with no red tape, enhanced prices, top offers, Daily Bet Boosts and brand new Custom Bets.

To find out more, visit www.foxbet.com

21+ T&Cs Apply. Must be located within PA. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

About FOX Bet

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sports betting product developed through a first-of-its kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TSG) (TSX: TSGI) and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX). The FOX Bet online and mobile sportsbook brings sports fans closer to the games they love by integrating regulated real-money sports wagering with interactive and content rich programing, including expert commentary and insights from some of the nation's most celebrated sports commentator and analysts.

