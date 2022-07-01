FOUR WORTHY RECEIPTS AWARDED THE PLAN TO PROTECT® SEAL OF EXCELLENCE

TORONTO, July 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Plan to Protect®, is pleased to announce that four organizations have been recognized for their outstanding achievements in meeting the HIGHEST STANDARD of safeguarding the vulnerable sector as outlined in the Plan to Protect® Safeguarding Guide for Children, Youth and Adults. A Peer Review Panel evaluated their submissions demonstrating how they are meeting the high standard of protection presented.

The Plan to Protect® Seal of Excellence program recognizes outstanding achievements by churches, charities, not-for-profits and businesses globally. Individuals representing a Peer Review Panel read through each submission in response to the 12 standards, assessing how the organization demonstrated that they are meeting each standard. The 12 categories include Leadership Buy-In, Awareness of Abuse, Policy, Screening, Training, Operational Procedures, Facility, Documentation and Administrative Processes, Reporting, Response, and commitment to protection.

Melodie Bissell, President of Plan to Protect, stated, "On behalf of Plan to Protect and our Advisory Board, I am very pleased to present the Plan to Protect® Seal of Excellence to four outstanding organizations that have demonstrated that they have met the rigorous standards of the program. In a world where abuse, sexual misconduct, and abuse of power is so prevalent, they are wonderful role models to other churches, schools and camps that desire to create safe environments."

The four recipients of the Plan to Protect® Seal of Excellence include Muskoka Woods Camp (Huntsville, ON), Life of Victory World Outreach Centre, Inc. (Victoria, BC), St. Michael's Priory Society of St. Pius X (Toronto, ON), and Calvary Christian School (St. Catharines, ON). For additional information on each recipient, see https://www.plantoprotect.com/en/about-us/news/blog/four-worthy-receipts-are-awarded-the-plan-to-protect-seal-of-excellence/

About Plan to Protect:

Plan to Protect's mission is to provide the HIGHEST STANDARD of abuse prevention and safeguarding for organizations serving the vulnerable sector. They accomplish this by providing consulting, policy and procedure templates, professional development and training, screening, and critical incidence support. Their clients are churches, schools, camps, sports leagues, daycares, nursing homes, transportation companies, relief and development agencies and municipalities. For more information regarding the Plan to Protect® Seal of Excellence, see https://www.plantoprotect.com/seal/.

Disclaimer:

Our review and determination of the submissions were undertaken with great care. However, we strongly recommend that participants, parents and caregivers do their due diligence in assessing whether an organization provides the standard of care they desire for themselves and their loved ones. The Plan to Protect® Seal of Excellence is based on a set of questions requiring organizations to demonstrate that they are meeting the rigorous standards. Achieving the standard does not guarantee that abuse, injury, or harm will not happen at the organization, nor does it ensure that the organization will qualify for abuse coverage with their insurance provider. Organizations are encouraged to seek out the legal standards within their Provinces and Territories and seek out the requirements of their insurance company to qualify for abuse coverage.

For further information: Melodie Bissell, DMin, President, Plan to Protect, www.plantoprotect.com, [email protected], 1-877-455-3555