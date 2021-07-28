Four-time Emerging Scholar Award recipient Thomas Girard announces highly anticipated second book titled "Emerging Scholar & Oxford".

Thomas' book follows the immense success of his March 2019 TEDx speech titled "How to feel at home in the airport." Tweet this

"Looking back over the last few years, my work has continued to shift and take on new meaning," says author and scholar Thomas Girard. "Our new way of life post-pandemic is fuelled by a renewed desire for connectedness - a theme I explore in my book and my academic work. I am looking forward to continuing my work into the study of familiarity and am thrilled to announce the release of my second book outlining my experiences attending graduate lectures at Oxford."

The book "Emerging Scholar & Oxford" will be available for purchase in 2022.

Thomas Girard (born 30 December, 1980 in Vancouver, Canada) is a Canadian scholar. Girard was accepted to attend University of Oxford in lectures equivalent to graduate coursework. Girard has received several Emerging Scholar awards, first at the Design Principles and Practices conference in Barcelona, Spain at the prestigious ELISAVA. At Emily Carr University of Art and Design he received his second Emerging Scholar award. Other awards include RBC Emerging Scholar, Royal Bank of Canada Foundation. For 2021, he has been awarded an Emerging Scholar award from the New Directions in the Humanities conference in Madrid, Spain.

March 2019 TEDx Speech: youtube.com/watch?v=U3kn3qagwu4

Full biography: https://thomaskgirard.com/about-2/

