Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii And NetJets Provide Exclusive Private Air Transportation To The Islands

The collection of Hawaiian Resorts has innovated to offer a variety of safe travel options that extend beyond private air transportation to include private and personalised dining options and island experiences, virtual classrooms, on-demand medical attention, and new technology. Ideal for extended family getaways, monumental celebrations, or for those looking to reconnect, Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii invites guests back to the islands with authentic aloha and ho ʻ okipa (hospitality), only found in Hawaii.

NetJets has been the worldwide leader in private aviation for the past 55 years. With a fleet of 750 aircrafts, NetJets offers the largest, most diverse private fleet in the world with exceptional service and ultimate flexibility in air travel.

Together, Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii and NetJets offer guests a bespoke in-flight experience to ensure their vacation starts the moment they step foot on the aircraft. The experience features unique in-flight amenities offering a glimpse into the distinct qualities of these island destinations. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai serves up a custom cocktail kit complete with Hualalai's exclusive blend of local Kuleana rum, bespoke cocktail shaker, and Mai Tai recipe. Four Seasons Resort Maui will gift each passenger with an exclusive James Perse rash guard presented in a splash-proof Aloha Collection travel pouch to ensure they are ready to hit the beach the moment they land on the island's golden shores. Four Seasons Resort Lanai shares memories to take home in a beautiful book of detachable photographs featuring the island's diverse landscape. With a focus on onboard wellness, Four Seasons Resort Oahu will share a luxurious Naupaka Spa & Wellness nourishing repair body cream to offer intensive moisture in-flight for smooth, toned skin.

Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii is a unique escape with four distinct island experiences across the diverse Hawaiian Islands. At Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, the Resort has begun a multi-million dollar, resort-wide renovation updating and enhancing accommodations and amenities throughout the Five-Star, Five-Diamond Resort. Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea now offers an enhanced health and safety program for guests as they travel and throughout the duration of their stay. Measures include onsite medical professionals, pre-travel COVID-19 testing resources, in-room air purification, a virtual classroom and more. At Four Seasons Resort Lanai, NetJets guests booking Ohana suite categories and above will receive a USD 500 resort credit per stay, along with private round-trip airport transfers to Lanai, to enjoy a luxurious secluded island sanctuary. Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort is a premier wellness destination resort featuring cuisine by Nobu and an evidence-led approach to help people learn daily practices for longer, healthier lives. Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina offers an abundance of adventures by land and sea to experience Oahu's pristine playground, from hiking and championship golf to snorkelling and outrigger canoe sailing, all within steps of the open-air Resort.

Four Seasons Enhanced Global Health and Safety Program

Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii continue to welcome guests with Lead With Care, Four Seasons enhanced global health and safety program. Grounded in health care expertise and enabled by access to leading technologies and tools, Lead With Care establishes procedures that educate and empower employees take care of guests and each other. For more information about Four Seasons Lead With Care program as well as specific details of property protocols and facility updates, visit here.

Four Seasons Mobile App also provides a convenient and contactless way for travellers to customise their stay. With Four Seasons service at their fingertips, guests have the ability to make and manage reservations, request luggage pickup, airport transfers, room service, housekeeping requests, and more.

