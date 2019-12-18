Four Seasons Resort Maui Offers Guests More Ways than Ever to Experience Humpback Whales

"It's hard to imagine that Maui can become even more special," says General Manager Marc Bromley, "but every winter brings these gentle giants to the waters just beyond the Resort's shores. It doesn't get much better than experiencing whales up close and personal, and many of our guests return year after year to do so."

Whale season officially runs from December 15 through May 15, and sightings in the waters fronting the luxury Resort are in full swing. The following experiences, most exclusively available for guests of Four Seasons Maui, are available to those who wish to witness this natural phenomenon:

Whale Watch Photo Excursion: Embark on an Unforgettable Experience with the Cesere Brothers, Maui's top underwater photographers and members of Keiki Kohola Project whale research team. Learn how to take photos of whales above water and other marine life below on this fully customizable private day on the ocean.

SUP HIIT and SUP Yoga: Maui's most beautiful fitness studio is on the tropical Pacific Ocean. Fitness enthusiasts will enjoy taking their HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) or yoga practice to the next level on a stand-up paddleboard, and seasonal whale sightings are common.

Ocean View Cabana: Watch whales play from the Resort's best new vantage point, the Ocean View Cabanas. These cabanas boast prime viewing real estate and a dedicated Cabana Angel to deliver five-star services and amenities throughout the day. Binoculars are provided.

Outrigger Canoe: Join the Resort's champion outrigger canoe team to learn the history and how-to's of this ancient paddling sport. Guests often encounter whales on the complimentary activity, as well as turtles and other marine life.

Oceanfront Suite: Perched above Wailea Beach, the Resort is situated perfectly for spotting whales, but there is no better vantage point than from the balcony of a luxury Oceanfront Suite. This January through March, Complete Suite Package Oceanfront Suite guests will receive a $500 ocean activity credit to apply toward one of the various ways to experience the whales.

Whale Art: Guests will meet Maui's most notable artists at the Resort's exquisite open-air gallery, open daily. Whale lovers will enjoy Chelsea Kohl's contemporary whale tail pop art on Saturday evenings and the Cesere Brothers' underwater whale photography on Thursday mornings.

Kayak Whale Watch: The Resort's onsite ocean experts, Maui Undersea Adventures, educate guests on the marine ecosystem during an intimate kayak whale watch adventure.

Classic Whale Watch: With a number of private or group options at their fingertips, the Concierge will recommend the perfect catamaran, sailboat or zodiac for guests looking for a traditional whale watch option.

To learn more about Resort offers during whale season, including the USD 500 ocean activities credit available January through March for oceanfront Complete Suite Package guests and the Resort's popular Experience More package, click here.

About Four Seasons Resort Maui: Maui's first and only Forbes Five-Star resort is nestled on 15 acres of the breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 383-room oceanfront property is world-renowned for its comfortable opulence, impeccable service, luxurious amenities, and for living in harmony with its environment and community. The resort in Maui is also home to one of the nation's top-rated spas committed to wellness and three of Hawai'i's most acclaimed restaurants—Ferraro's Bar e Ristorante, Spago Maui and DUO, a premium steak and seafood restaurant. This sophisticated home away from home caters to the needs and interests of all generations—offering world-class activities and one-of-a-kind Unforgettable Experiences, a museum quality art collection, three pools overlooking the azure-blue Pacific Ocean including an adults-only Serenity Pool with exclusive Missoni-designed cabanas, and more. Four Seasons Resort Maui, a Hawaiian vacation destination geared to action adventurers, those guests wishing to practice the fine art of doing nothing at all, and everyone in between.

