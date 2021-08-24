Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley Now Accepting Reservations

"Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley marks a significant milestone for our brand as we expand our California collection with the introduction of the first Four Seasons resort within a working winery, offering an array of opportunities to elevate the guest experience through immersive programming," says Vince Parrotta , President, Hotel Operations – Americas West, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Offering authentic, exceptional experiences that reflect the destinations in which we operate is a priority for our brand and for our guests."

General Manager Mehdi Eftekari adds: "This is an exciting moment for our Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley family, as we open up reservations and begin planning guest visits. The property proudly delivers an authentic luxury retreat without pretence, bringing a distinctive, laidback wine country ethos and style of hospitality that can only be found in the illustrious Napa Valley. Scenic vineyard views, exceptional wine and cuisine, holistic wellness, high design, immersive experiences, and so much more await guests at this ultimate wine country oasis."

Ushering in a New Wine Country

The Resort, located at 400 Silverado Trail, is situated in the historic, charming town of Calistoga, tucked into the base of Mount Saint Helena at the top of Napa Valley and surrounded by hundreds of acres of vineyards. Calistoga beckons a sense of discovery with its rich history, natural hot springs and mud baths, and easy-going lifestyle.

The Resort's accommodations are sanctuaries, with each of its 85 spacious rooms, suites and villas boasting breath-taking views, fireplaces, private terraces, and design by one of the world's most celebrated interior designers, Napa-based Erin Martin, in conjunction with Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA). This includes The Estate Villa, a nearly 3,400-square-foot (315 square metre) free-standing building nestled at the edge of the on-site vineyard, which features indoor-outdoor living and dining, a private garden, and a swimming pool.

Throughout the property, couples, families, friends, and solo travellers alike will enjoy a vast array of services and experiences, including two outdoor swimming pools nestled amid the vineyard, the fully supervised Kids for All Seasons program, a regulation bocce ball court, and state-of-the-art fitness facilities complete with vineyard views, Technogym equipment, and programming.

Dining and Drinking Amid the Vineyards

Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley is poised to become a world-class culinary destination.

Led by Michelin-starred Executive Chef Erik Anderson, TRUSS Restaurant + Bar is befitting of Napa Valley's legendary culinary scene, bringing a spirited, modern fine dining experience with a farm-fresh a la carte menu, genuine hospitality, an elevated yet laidback indoor-outdoor environment, and sweeping views of the Calistoga vineyards and Palisades Mountains. The restaurant is brimming with star talent who are working closely alongside Chef Anderson to bring the distinctive vision for TRUSS to life, including Chef de Cuisine Craig Wilmer, Pastry Chef Josh Gaulin, and Sommelier Morgan Gray.

The cuisine at TRUSS is rooted in French techniques and showcases a return to a craftsperson's approach to roasting and traditional cooking methods, paired with a commitment to sourcing the finest ingredients from local farmers and purveyors. Highlights include a collaboration with Sausalito-based California Caviar Co., in which Chef Anderson harvests, cleans, salts, and packages California white sturgeon, as well as gourmet quail from his friend and farmer Brent Wolfe of Wolfe Ranch. Guests will also enjoy a robust yet highly curated 250-label wine list, which presents a special focus on the Calistoga region while subtly telling a story of the evolution of the wine world, highlighting a combination of classic icons with a newer generation of adventurous winemakers.

Shaun Acosta, Executive Resort Chef, will oversee the open-air Campo Poolside, conveniently located between the Resort's two picturesque pools overlooking the vineyards, serving delectable Cal-Mexican fare and poolside favourites that change with the seasons to highlight Napa Valley's bountiful, fresh produce. He will also manage all of the Resort's on-site events and culinary experiences as well as In-Room Dining, food pairings at Elusa Winery's Tasting Room, and more.

On site, Elusa Winery and its 4.7-acre (nearly 2 hectare) vineyard are protected by the Palisades Mountains and oak-covered hills. The hand-farmed vineyard celebrates the unique terroir of the Calistoga American Viticultural Area (AVA), home to some of the oldest estates in wine country. The vineyard and winery are operated by acclaimed Napa Valley winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown. With the warmest microclimate in Napa Valley, Calistoga is ideal for cabernet sauvignon grapes, and as such, Brown and his team of viticulture experts designed and replanted the on-site vineyard to accentuate the flavour of those grapes.

"Napa Valley is synonymous with exceptional food and wine, and Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley honours that status with truly special dining and drinking experiences," says Eftekari. "It is so unique that the Resort is positioned within an active winery, so the grape-to-glass experience is unmatched. There will be endless opportunities for guests to taste complex, age-worthy wines, with immersive, hands-on and educational experiences and tasting sessions just steps from their rooms."

Holistic Rejuvenation

Spa Talisa is an homage to Calistoga's 150-year history as a spa and wellness destination. A haven for relaxation and indulgence, the spa boasts eight well-appointed treatment rooms for an array of intuitive and therapeutic practices, as well as a variety of al fresco experiences, including private patios with steam decks used for the locally-inspired steam experience – an authentic Calistoga ritual. The curated menu of treatments and services at Spa Talisa includes product collections by Napa-based skincare brand LIV + GRACE SKINCARE, as well as the 100 percent nontoxic molecular skincare system Seed to Skin, founded in Tuscany, Italy.

Enriching Experiences

Resort guests have the opportunity to partake in highly curated, enriching itineraries by the Resort's guest relations team, which may include a trip to the renowned Safari West for families with young, animal-loving kids; guided bike tours through the local country roads and hidden valleys; or an oenophiles' excursion through the region's best, under-the-radar wine tasting experiences; plus gallery hopping, boutique shopping, scenic drives and off-the-beaten path diversions.

Distinctive Events, Wine Country Style

Among several event venue options at Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley, highlights include the Vineyard Barn, a rustic-chic space with high ceilings and large barn doors, filled with natural light and adjacent to a stunning lawn with views of the vineyard; and the Calistoga Ballroom and adjacent Lakeside Lawn that overlooks the garden, lake and Mayacamas Mountains in the distance. Wedding couples, event hosts and meeting planners are invited to contact 707-403-7200 to arrange pre-opening site tours and book events.

Be among the first to experience the all-new Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley: Reservations are now being confirmed. Call 1-800-819-5053, email [email protected] or book online.

Media Contacts: J. Wade Public Relations, 415-325-5519, [email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley