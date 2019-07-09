Four Seasons Maui Offers 10 Additional Experiences for Couples This Fall

"Couples Season is a unique time at the Resort," says General Manager Marc Bromley . "This year, the team really took it to new heights by producing more experiences than ever before. Their diversity of passions and skills are reflected in the offerings that were developed—each one with the intent of creating deeper connections to the destination, culture, or each other, through bespoke experiences only found at Four Seasons Maui."

These activities, available only during Couples Season, join the long list of things to do, from complimentary daily cultural and fitness activities to exclusive bucket-list Unforgettable Experiences, which the resort offers its guests year round.

Poke & Beer

Four Seasons culinary experts lead a hands-on class, teaching guests how to make one of Hawaii's most popular foods, poke. Guests will enjoy their creations alongside local beer pairings from Maui Brewing Co.

Aromatherapy

Guests will discover how aromatherapy essential oils are made and how they can improve overall health through a sensory journey that includes creating a personal aromatherapy blend.

RUM 101

Sip and sample local rum and sugar cane spirits with our master mixologist, Ben Yabrow. Then learn how to make three signature tropical cocktails, using the island's freshest ingredients, in this hands-on class.

Hawaiian Star Stories

Maui navigator, Kala Baybayan Tanaka, invites guests to an under-the-stars talk story. She recounts the brave history of her Polynesian ancestors, who used only the stars, wind and currents to find their way to the Hawaiian Islands—and her own journey navigating the Pacific on a sailing canoe. Watch a video about Kala here.

Lei Po'o

Taught by the island's master weavers, Lauren Shearer and Britney Texeira, guests are encouraged to let their creativity shine as they transform Maui's gorgeous blooms into stunning, lei po'o (head lei). No Instagram filter required.

Makena Mornings & Fotog Fridays

Maui's professional adventure photographer, Daniel Sullivan, has spent his life behind a lens. Now, he shares the secrets behind his stunning images with guests in twice-weekly two-hour interactive photography tours of the island's scenic southern shore. Early birds will love "Makena Mornings," while sunset seekers will be dazzled by "Fotog Fridays."

The Mobile Feast

Unexpected delights await adventure-diners who crave a bit more than the predictable sit-down dinner. The Resort's talented culinary team, expert mixologists and sommeliers will lead diners through an interactive culinary journey across the Resort's award-winning restaurants, including Wolfgang Puck's Spago Maui, Ferraro's Bar e Ristorante, DUO Steak and Seafood, and the recently reimagined Lobby Lounge.

Pure Mobility

Guests learn how to utilize RAD roller massage tools—and their partners—to decrease body pain and muscle tightness in this innovative wellness class designed to release trigger points and promote relaxation.

Champagne & Oysters

Dramatic Maui sunsets are paired with a champagne sabering ceremony at the Resort's beachfront pop-up champagne and oyster bar. Guests indulge in oysters hand-shucked-to-order as they meet the Resort's up-and-coming sommeliers.

Couples Yoga

Partners are encouraged to join a yoga class designed for all levels. Set in the Resort's gorgeous and fragrant Plumeria Gardens, guests will breathe in and be mindful together.

To make reservations for Couples Season, contact your travel advisor, call toll free (US/Canada) 1 800 334 MAUI (6284), or email the Resort at reservations.mau@fourseasons.com.

About Four Seasons Resort Maui: Maui's legendary Forbes Five-Star resort is nestled on 15 acres of the breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 380-room oceanfront property is world-renowned for its comfortable opulence, impeccable service, luxurious amenities and for living in harmony with its environment and community. A TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Hall of Famer, the resort in Maui is also home to one of the nation's top-rated spas committed to wellness and three of Hawaii's most acclaimed restaurants—Ferraro's Bar e Ristorante, Spago Maui and DUO, a premium steak and seafood restaurant. This sophisticated home away from home caters to the needs and interests of all generations—offering world-class activities with no Resort fee, a museum quality art collection, three pools overlooking the azure-blue Pacific Ocean including an adults-only Serenity Pool with exclusive Missoni-designed cabanas, and more. Four Seasons Resort Maui is a Hawaiian vacation destination geared to action adventurers, those guests wishing to practice the fine art of doing nothing at all, and everyone in between.

