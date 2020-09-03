/C O R R E C T I O N -- Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts/
Four Seasons Hotels And Resorts Receives Record Number Of Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards For The Sixth Year Running
61 Four Seasons Properties, Spas and Restaurants received the coveted Five-Star designation in 2021
TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world's leading luxury hospitality company, has once again received the greatest number of Forbes Travel Guide Five-Stars ever awarded to a single brand. As part of the 2021 awards selection, six Four Seasons hotels and spas have been awarded new Five-Star Ratings, adding to the existing 2020 award winners. A total of 46 Four Seasons hotels and resorts, 13 spas and two restaurants have received the Five-Star designation.
"In a year of uncertainty and challenge for our industry, it is even more important that Four Seasons continues to maintain the service and quality excellence that our brand is known for, effectively adapting to the changing needs of our guests," says Christian Clerc, President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Whether staying with us or visiting one of our spas and restaurants, we want guests to feel comfortable and confident that their wellbeing is top of mind. We achieve this through industry leading technology like the Four Seasons App and Chat, through our enhanced global health and safety program, Lead With Care, and most importantly through the care and compassion of our exceptional people."
Three Four Seasons properties received a new Five-Star designation this year, including Four Seasons Hotel Montreal and Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, both of which opened in 2019, as well as Four Seasons Hotel Seattle. In addition, the Spas at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas, and Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center received a Five-Star award.
Clerc continues, "This year more than ever, I am incredibly proud to see so many of our properties, spas and restaurants honoured by the Forbes Travel Guide, a tremendous accomplishment in our industry, and a testament to Four Seasons unwavering dedication to being the best luxury hospitality company in the world."
"It is inspiring to see Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts continue to raise the bar each year, adding new Five-Star properties, spas and restaurants while maintaining the highest number of Five-Star hotels and resorts in the world," says Filip Boyen, CEO, Forbes Travel Guide. "Despite a difficult year for travel and hospitality companies, it is no surprise that Four Seasons has been able to rise to the challenge while never faltering on the quality of their product and dedicated service."
Forbes Travel Guide rates properties in 73 countries throughout the world. The 46 Four Seasons properties that currently have a Five-Star Rating are:
- Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island
- Four Seasons Hotel Boston
- Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva
- Four Seasons Hotel Chicago
- Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre
- Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris
- Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest
- Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel
- Four Seasons Hotel Firenze
- Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou
- Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake
- Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong
- Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet
- Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus
- Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane
- Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square
- Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
- Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip
- Four Seasons Hotel Montreal
- Four Seasons Hotel Moscow
- Four Seasons Hotel New York
- Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown
- Four Seasons Hotel Prague
- Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon
- Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco
- Four Seasons Hotel Seattle
- Four Seasons Hotel Seoul
- Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center
- Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
- Four Seasons Hotel Toronto
- Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC
- Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff Johannesburg
- Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay
- Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan
- Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo
- Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach
- Four Seasons Resort Hualalai
- Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole
- Four Seasons Resort Lanai
- Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
- Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea
- Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita
- Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach
- Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Mexico
- Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara
- Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An
The 13 Four Seasons spas that currently have a Five-Star Rating are:
- The Spa at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel
- Spa Mont Blanc, Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva
- The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong
- Ritz Spa, Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon
- The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas
- The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane
- The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip
- The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal
- The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown
- The Spa at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach
- The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center
- The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
- The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto
The two Four Seasons restaurants that currently have a Five-Star Rating are:
- Caprice, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong
- Lung King Heen, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong
All Four Seasons hotels, resorts and residences globally have introduced Lead With Care, an enhanced global health and safety program focused on providing care, confidence and comfort to all Four Seasons guests, employees and residents within the new COVID-19 environment. In addition, Four Seasons continues to invest in its award-winning App and Chat that further allows guests to control how they engage with others – limiting face-to-face interactions while maintaining the highest levels of personal service. For information on the status of Four Seasons hotels and resorts globally, please see here.
Methodology
Star ratings are awarded by a team of anonymous professional inspectors who travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants and spas based on 900 objective standards. Star ratings ultimately emphasise quality of service. Five-Star properties are defined as "outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities."
About Forbes Travel Guide
Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travellers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through this independent inspection process.
About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 117 hotels and resorts, and 44 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.
