Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele, a Sensei Retreat Recognized On Travel + Leisure's 2020 It List

The It List, now in its 15th year, is an annual recognition of the world's finest new and newly reimagined properties around the world. Travel + Leisure editors check in to hundreds of new hotels around the globe in search of the properties that offer a winning alchemy of setting, design and service. The editors then collaborate with Travel + Leisure's global network of travel writers, contributors and agents to narrow down the list.

"We are thrilled to be named to the Travel + Leisure It List, celebrating great new and reimagined hotels around the world," said Alastair McAlpine, General Manager, Four Seasons Resorts Lanai. "Our new Koele Retreat on Lanai offers today's luxury traveller an ultra all-inclusive wellness journey that is unique to this market. Four Seasons, along with our partners, Sensei and Nobu, are bringing recognized names in excellence and luxury together along to deliver an exclusive and truly customized experience on a beautiful Hawaiian island."

Surrounded by lush foliage, pine-covered mountains and fresh tropical breezes, the Retreat offers 96 light-filled rooms and suites opening onto private balconies or lanai, a soaring Great Hall, Sensei by Nobu restaurant, Koele Garden Bar, a salon and wellness facilities including 10 private spa hale, gym, movement and yoga studios, a 18-hole putting course, outdoor pool with lap lanes and lush gardens featuring tropical trees and flowers sharing space with sculptures and art.

Unmatched hospitality, reputable experts, natural beauty, luxury and choice combine to offer a completely customized experience to discover well-being. Always included is round-trip airfare from Honolulu on Lanai Air as well as private wellness consultations, spa treatments, unlimited fitness classes, yoga and meditation, dining by Nobu (including wines, beers and spirits), and enriching island activities in pursuit of movement, nourishment and rest – all in a beautiful and luxurious Four Seasons setting.

Journeys at the adults-only Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele, A Sensei Retreat start from $2,800 per night for single occupancy, $4,500 for two with a minimum 3-night stay. For offer details and online booking, click here. For more information, contact the Hotel's team of wellness experts and retreat planners at 1 800 505 2624.

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Lanai at Koele, a Sensei Retreat

For further information: Lori Holland, Four Seasons Resorts Lāna‛i, (201) 294-7810, [email protected]