Four Seasons at Home: New Online Shopping Experience from Four Seasons Delivers Luxury to Your Door

"For many years, Four Seasons Beds have been a favourite among our guests, the pinnacle of the perfect sleep," says Christian Clerc, President, Worldwide Hotel Operations. "Now, with just a few clicks, and seamless home delivery, anyone can enjoy the celebrated Four Seasons sleep and bath experience in the comfort of their own home."

The new "Four Seasons at Home" site is designed to ensure that the shopping experience is easy, enjoyable and worry-free – just like being in a Four Seasons hotel or resort.

A unique chat option connects site visitors to a product expert to answer questions and provide information in real time, even after the products have been purchased and delivered with exacting Four Seasons standards. Every detail has been considered, from the premium packaging through to the delivery experience.

Every Day Can Feel Like Luxury: Four Seasons at Home Product Details

Based on more than five decades of hosting the world's most discerning travellers, Four Seasons continues to refine every aspect of the sleep experience in its hotels and resorts. In 2014, Four Seasons revolutionised the industry with the world's first fully customisable beds, allowing guests to personalise their stay with a choice of mattress firmness, pillows and bedside amenities. Demand from consumers to bring that special feeling into their own homes has never been greater.

The current Four Seasons at Home online selection includes the following, with plans to expand the collection in the future:

Easy and Convenient Options

Four Seasons at Home is designed for shopping via mobile, desktop or tablet, with inspiring images and detailed information about sizing, materials, sourcing and care listed with every product.

Currently, delivery can be made anywhere in Canada and the 50 United States, with plans to expand the service to additional markets in the future. When purchasing mattresses and foundations, the service includes removal of all packaging and old mattresses at no extra charge.

Secure payment options including major credit cards, PayPal and Amazon Pay (the latter for US customers only).

Give the Gift of Four Seasons

With the ability to deliver anywhere in the US and Canada, gift giving has never been easier, especially since every order comes in a deluxe gift box. Matching parent and child robes are a fun holiday gift, luxurious towels are always a welcome housewarming or host gift, and wedding couples will be thrilled to receive a set of quality linens as they create a new home together.

About Four Seasons at Home

Four Seasons at Home is an easy, convenient, secure and inspiring way to purchase the same luxurious beds, bedding, towels, robes and more that are found in Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the world. Delivery is currently being offered throughout the US and Canada, with plans to expand to additional markets in the future.

Share your experiences and see how others are creating their own Four Seasons at Home with #ShopFS.

About Four Seasons

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 115 hotels and resorts and 43 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com.

