Four Holland America Line Ships Transit the World's Most Epic Engineering Marvel on Panama Canal Itineraries in 2022-23

Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Volendam and Zuiderdam journey between Atlantic and Pacific oceans on seven voyages

SEATTLE, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Panama Canal has been called one of humankind's greatest engineering achievements, and for the 2022-23 cruise season four Holland America Line ships will feature itineraries that include a full transit between Atlantic and Pacific oceans. On board, guests get a front-row seat on the eight-hour daylight journey through the Panama Canal, often cited as a rite-of-passage experience by avid cruisers.

Ranging in length from 14 to 23 days aboard Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Volendam and Zuiderdam, Holland America's Panama Canal voyages depart from several ports, including San Diego, California; Seattle, Washington; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Many of the itineraries have two or three embarkation or debarkation options, enabling guests to stay on for an extended trip or utilize the port that is most convenient.

In addition to the Panama Canal, the itineraries visit several beautiful locales in Central America and the Caribbean, offering a complete tropical vacation with lush flora, exotic fauna, golden beaches and a display of nature's most vibrant hues.

Partial Panama Canal Transits Explore Gatun Lake

Guests looking to explore the Panama Canal on a Caribbean cruise can experience a partial transit aboard Eurodam and Volendam, sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on 10- and 11-day cruises. The ships visit tropical ports as they make way to Gatun Lake where cruisers will enjoy a day of spectacular scenic cruising throughout the canal.

2022-23 Panama Canal Highlights:

EURODAM

Fall 2022: Oct. 8 ( Seattle – 21 days), Oct. 9 ( Vancouver – 20 days) or Oct. 13 ( San Diego – 16 days) departures transiting to Fort Lauderdale . Ports of call in Mexico , Guatemala , Nicaragua , Costa Rica and Aruba .

( – 21 days), ( – 20 days) or ( – 16 days) departures transiting to . Ports of call in , , , and . Spring 2023: April 9 departure from Fort Lauderdale transiting to San Diego (15 days), Vancouver (19 days) or Seattle (20 days). Ports of call in Mexico , Guatemala , Nicaragua , Costa Rica and Colombia , including an evening departure from Victoria, B.C.

departure from transiting to (15 days), (19 days) or (20 days). Ports of call in , , , and , including an evening departure from Fall 2022 – Spring 2023: A series of 10- and 11-day Panama Canal Sunfarer cruises roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale that feature an exploration of Gatun Lake and partial Panama Canal transit, along with ports in Costa Rica , Columbia and the Caribbean.

NIEUW AMSTERDAM

Fall 2022: Oct. 2 ( Vancouver – 23 days) or Oct. 8 ( San Diego – 17 days) departures transiting to Fort Lauderdale . Ports of call in Mexico , Guatemala , Nicaragua , Costa Rica , Aruba and California , including an evening departure from San Francisco, California , as well as a call at Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line's private island in the Bahamas .

( – 23 days) or ( – 17 days) departures transiting to . Ports of call in , , , , and , including an evening departure from , as well as a call at Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line's private island in the . Spring 2023: April 9 departure from Fort Lauderdale transiting to San Diego (17 days) or Vancouver (21 days). Ports of call in Mexico , Nicaragua , Costa Rica , Colombia , Aruba and Turks and Caicos, as well as an evening departure from Victoria for guests on board to Vancouver .

VOLENDAM

Holiday 2022: Dec. 17 departure on a 10-day Panama Canal Sunfarer itinerary roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale , featuring Gatun Lake and partial Panama Canal transit. This cruise can be combined with a seven-day eastern Caribbean itinerary to form a magical 17-day holiday Collectors' Voyage.

departure on a 10-day Panama Canal Sunfarer itinerary roundtrip from , featuring Gatun Lake and partial Panama Canal transit. This cruise can be combined with a seven-day eastern itinerary to form a magical 17-day holiday Collectors' Voyage. April 15, 2023 : Fort Lauderdale transiting to San Diego (17 days) or Vancouver (21 days) including calls in Turks & Caicos, Aruba , Colombia , Costa Rica , Nicaragua and Mexico , as well as an evening departure from Victoria for guests on board to Vancouver.

ZUIDERDAM

Nov. 17, 2022 , and April 4, 2023 , departures: San Diego transiting to Fort Lauderdale (14 days) including calls in Colombia , Nicaragua , Mexico , Costa Rica and Guatemala .

Best in the Panama Canal and Central America

Holland America Line is proud to be named the number-one choice for Panama Canal cruises by the experienced travelers of Cruise Critic's 2019 Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards.

Book with 'Have It All' Premium Cruise Package

Panama Canal cruise pricing starts at a "Have it All" premium package rate of $2,469 per person, double occupancy for a 14-day sailing, which includes four high-value amenities: two shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, two nights specialty dining in Pinnacle Grill, Canaletto or Tamarind (depending on ship), and a Wi-Fi Surf Package to stay connected throughout the cruise. Cruise-only standard fares start at $1,909 per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently enhancing health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Our actual offerings may vary from what is displayed or described in marketing materials. Review our current Cruise Updates , Health & Safety Protocols and CDC Travel Advisories.

SOURCE Holland America Line

Related Links

http://www.hollandamerica.com

