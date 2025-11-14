Four Canadian public institutions welcome proposed donation of Hudson's Bay Company Royal Charter through shared public custodianship model

Weston family and David Thomson submit a joint offer to acquire and donate historical Canadian artifact to the Archives of Manitoba, the Manitoba Museum, the Canadian Museum of History and the Royal Ontario Museum

Desmarais Family and Power Corporation of Canada, along with The Hennick Family Foundation, endorse this initiative with commitment for additional support to public custodians

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Weston family and David Thomson, through their respective holding companies, have submitted a joint offer of $18 million to acquire the Hudson's Bay Company Royal Charter (the "Charter") and donate it in equal parts, using a shared public custodianship model, to the Archives of Manitoba, the Manitoba Museum, the Canadian Museum of History and the Royal Ontario Museum. Each of these four public institutions has a longstanding commitment to Canadian history, to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities in the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation, and to serving the public interest.

Following the acquisition and subsequent donation, the public custodians will design a meaningful consultation process to develop a sharing framework for the Charter. The consultation process will include Indigenous groups as a fundamental and sincere priority, as well as relevant museums, universities, archives, subject matter experts, and members of the general public. Critical elements of this consultation will include an approach to interpreting and sharing the Charter in ways that address both its historical significance for the formation of Canada, and its complex colonial legacy and multi-century impact on Indigenous peoples and their rights, interests, and lives.

In a letter issued by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), it stated: "A shared custodianship model honouring the rights, interests, and lives of Indigenous peoples offers an opportunity to move beyond historical exclusion and towards a future rooted in partnership and truth and reconciliation." The NCTR expressed its support for "a solution that ensures Indigenous voices are fully included in these historic decisions" and that it is "prepared to participate in, support and guide the consultation process, and sincerely looks forward to working alongside the four public custodians to ensure the future of the Charter contributes to a more truthful, respectful, and just shared history."

As part of the offer, the donors will make an additional $5 million donation to the four public custodians to support the multi-faceted consultation process; facilitate the sharing of the Charter; support the public custodians' educational programs, public display, and outreach efforts related to the Charter; and ensure the Charter's preservation, stewardship and continued accessibility for all Canadians. The donors have been in communication with other interested families and organizations across the country who have encouraged the initiative and offered to join the collective effort in the national interest. In particular, the Desmarais Family and Power Corporation of Canada, along with The Hennick Family Foundation, have committed additional support to the public custodians for their work related to the Charter.

Given the 300-year connection between the Hudson's Bay Company and the land that is now known as Manitoba, the Official Home of the Charter will be recognized as Manitoba, even as the donation will be in equal parts to the four public custodians and display and sharing will be in accordance with the sharing framework. Additionally, it is envisioned that the first public display of the Charter after its donation will be in Manitoba.

The donors are submitting their joint offer under a court-supervised proceeding that is expected to include HBC conducting an auction process. The donors are supportive of such a process that allows HBC to satisfy itself that the joint offer is compelling and the best possible solution for all parties.

Donor & Public Custodian Statements

"Our goal has always been to ensure this important Canadian artifact is preserved with care, shared with integrity, and made accessible to all Canadians," said Galen G. Weston. "Working together in the national interest, this joint effort serves to do just that, with a shared commitment to consultation and the stewardship, sharing and interpretation of the Charter for present and future generations of Canadians."

"I am immensely proud to witness a group of private and public entities collaborate to support the preservation of the Charter on behalf of all Canadians," said David Thomson. "The official home of the Charter will be in Manitoba, where it holds so many historic resonances. I welcome the commitment of its custodians to consult with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities to foster an understanding of the significance of the Charter through the past and into the present and future."

"As the Archives of Manitoba is the official Archives of the Hudson's Bay Company, we are excited to be a part of a consortium that will preserve HBC's Royal Charter and provide opportunities for Canadians to see and discuss this important document," said Scott Goodine, Archivist of Manitoba and Kathleen Epp, Keeper, Hudson's Bay Company Archives. "The Archives of Manitoba looks forward to a national conversation about the history of the Hudson's Bay Company and its impacts on Canada and on Indigenous Peoples, in particular."

"Placing the HBC Charter in the hands of Canadians would mark a monumental step toward Truth and Reconciliation," said Dorota Blumczyńska, CEO of the Manitoba Museum. "The Manitoba Museum would be profoundly honoured to serve as a Public Custodian, recognizing both the privilege and the immense responsibility this role carries. We are committed to ensuring that this historically complex document could be preserved while also placed in service to communities, becoming part of the foundation for healing and a brighter, more just future."

"Today we're celebrating the beginning of a new dialogue. As the Canadian Museum of History, we see the Charter as an important part of the Canadian story -- one that must be understood through many perspectives, in particular those of Indigenous peoples. This collective effort to develop a sharing framework through extensive consultation and collaboration with Indigenous groups and other institutions across Canada reflects the Museum's vision to inspire tomorrow's history," said Caroline Dromaguet, President & CEO of the Canadian Museum of History.

"As an institution that is deeply committed to reconciliation and public engagement, ROM is honoured to help make this important historical document accessible to millions of people both here at the Museum and across Canada," said Josh Basseches, Director & CEO of ROM. "Together, we will work to present this foundational document not only as a historic artifact, but as a living legacy – interpreted through diverse lenses and shared widely to foster understanding, engagement, and reconciliation."

"The Desmarais family and Power Corporation of Canada are pleased to join other Canadian families in this collective effort. This project will preserve a founding document of Canadian history and make it accessible to all. This heritage will remain in Canada, while allowing for dialogue and essential consultation with Indigenous communities."

"The Royal Charter is a uniquely important artifact that carries immense historic, symbolic, and emotional weight," said Barbara Hennick, President of The Hennick Family Foundation. "We are honoured to help enable these renowned Canadian public institutions to steward the document and ensure that the Charter's full story is shared widely and meaningfully."

More About:

Archives of Manitoba is Manitoba's provincial archives and has been the home of the UNESCO-designated Hudson's Bay Company Archives (HBCA) since 1974. The archives were donated to the Province of Manitoba in 1994, and Archives of Manitoba was designated as HBC's official repository. HBCA consists of over 3000 linear metres of archival records in various media dating from 1671 and spanning more than 300 years of HBC's history. HBC's archives document the history of colonialism in Canada and, as such, HBCA has a vital role in engaging with Indigenous communities and in continuing to improve the accessibility of the archives.

Manitoba Museum is the province's largest centre for heritage and science learning, showcasing the rich human and natural histories of the region. The Museum was the recipient of a 'gift to the nation' in 1994, when the HBC Museum Collection, comprising nearly 28,000 Hudson's Bay Company artifacts and belongings, was donated to them for the benefit of all Canadians.

Canadian Museum of History is Canada's national museum of history dedicated to enhancing Canadians' knowledge, understanding and appreciation of events, experiences, people and objects that reflect and have shaped Canada's history and identity, with a commitment and responsibility to engage with Indigenous communities and advance dialogue and reconciliation.

Royal Ontario Museum is Canada's largest and most visited museum, custodian of more than 400,000 artifacts, artworks, and belongings, related to the development, history and heritage of Canada and the role of Indigenous peoples on this land, with the mission of helping people to understand the past, make sense of the present, and shape a shared future.

Wittington Investments, Limited is a Weston family holding company.

SOURCE Wittington Investments, Limited