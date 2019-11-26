Fountain Asset Corp. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV:FA) ("Fountain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 ("Q3/19").

"The Company posted a decline in Adjusted Net Asset Value quarter over quarter during Q3/19. The decline was driven by Sweet Natural Trading, Green Growth Brands, and Cansortium," said Andrew Parks, CEO of Fountain.

Highlights from the three months ended September 30, 2019:

Adjusted net asset value (" ANAV ") of $26.80 million ( $0.45 per share) at September 30, 2019 compared with $37.56 ( $0.63 per share) at June 30, 2019 , representing a 28.5% decrease quarter over quarter on a per-share basis. ANAV reflects the net asset value plus the amount of available tax loss pools available;

compared to income of for three months ended (" "); Total losses from investment activity was $10.62 million compared to revenue of $7.77 million for Q3/18;

Highlights from the nine months ended September 30, 2019:

ANAV of $26.80 million ( $0.45 per share) at September 30, 2019 compared to $36.77 million ( $0.63 per share) at December 31, 2018 , representing a decrease of 28.5% year to date on a per share basis;

compared to income of for the nine months ended ; Total losses from investment activity was $9.02 million compared to revenue of $10.95 million for Q3/18;

A full set of Q3/19 unaudited financial statements and the management discussion & analysis are available on SEDAR.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as marijuana, oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and biotechnology.

For further information: please contact Andrew Parks at (647) 344-4429 or visit Fountain Asset Corp.'s website at www.fountainassetcorp.com.