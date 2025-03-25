Founders Future opens its share capital to MACSF, the Dassault and CMA CGM Group to accelerate growth and international expansion

PARIS, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Founders Future, an investment company that supports future European tech champions in their early and growth stages, announces the opening of 25% of its share capital to MACSF, the Dassault family (Financière Dassault) and CMA CGM Group. The aim of this strategic landmark is to enable Founders Future to reach €1 billion in assets under management by 2030, and the opening of a U.S. office by the end of 2025.

Founders Future: a key player in European entrepreneurial financing

Founded in 2018 by Marc Menasé, Founders Future supports over 110 companies and 300 entrepreneurs, contributing to European success stories such as Waterdrop, Audion, Lydia, Alma, Taster, and Veesion. Backed by a collective of entrepreneurs, large families and institutional investors, the group has a combined value of 5.5 billion euros, with 950 million euros in sales revenue and 6,000 jobs created.

With €300 million in assets under management and a leadership team of four Partners, Founders Future ranks among the ten most active VCs in France and Europe. The group focuses on seed, growth and co-investment to finance future leaders in applied AI, fintech, climate-tech and SaaS.

The addition of MACSF, Dassault and CMA CGM will enable Founders Future to deploy its platform model, through the integration of new investment strategies, and to expand in the United States. Founders Future also intends to further develop its distribution channels and democratize private equity among institutional and retail investors.

U.S. expansion: office opening and launch of a growth fund

As part of its international expansion, Founders Future has announced the opening of an office in the United States by the end of 2025 and the launch of a growth fund targeting the American market.

This initiative will provide European investors with privileged access to the U.S. tech ecosystem while enabling Founders Future to accelerate the expansion of its European portfolio champions in their transatlantic market entry, including Waterdrop, Yuka, Veesion, and Omi.

The firm aims to introduce American investors to the European entrepreneurial vision by offering a unique perspective on innovation and opportunities in Europe. It also plans to support its U.S. portfolio companies, such as Databricks and Ezra, in their European expansion.

