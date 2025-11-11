FOTON 's New Product Matrix Charts a New Blueprint for the Global Commercial Vehicle Industry

At the conference, Chairman of the Board of FOTON Motor Chang Rui delivered an important speech titled "To be a World-Class Commercial Vehicle Enterprise". He systematically outlined the unique advantages of China's automotive industry and FOTON's global development strategy. During the event, Chairman of the Board of FOTON Motor Chang Rui officially released the FOTON Global Strategy Report, detailing clear global goals and pathways: "By 2030, new energy vehicles will account for over 50% of our product lineup, overseas sales will exceed 300,000 units, and we will build a world-class commercial vehicle enterprise with leading design concepts, manufacturing processes, and quality experiences."

Looking to the future, FOTON Motor showcased its strategic direction for driving the commercial vehicle industry's transformation toward green and intelligent solutions through multidimensional technological pathways. The company presented its technological advancements and strategic layout across its full range of products, including heavy-duty trucks, light trucks, mini trucks, and vans. From heavy-duty trucks for long-haul logistics, to light trucks for urban distribution, and mini trucks and vans for "last-mile" transportation, FOTON Motor leverages its deep technological expertise and forward-thinking market insights to build a comprehensive product matrix covering all transportation scenarios, offering global partners diversified, customized, and efficient operational solutions.

New Era for Heavy-Duty Trucks: Smart Logistics

At the conference, FOTON Motor officially launched its all-new generation heavy-duty truck technology platform, GALAXUS, with the vision of "Defining the Future, Leading the Revolution". This marks the beginning of a new era in smart logistics, following two decades of development in its heavy-duty truck business. The platform, built on eight core product values, integrates global resources and modular design to offer multi-energy solutions, including fuel, pure electric, hydrogen, gas, and hybrid options, providing future-oriented, all-scenario solutions for the global commercial vehicle industry.

The GALAXUS platform brings together FOTON's core technological breakthroughs, featuring a dedicated new energy architecture and integrating over 90 self-developed technologies to achieve seamless hardware and software integration. Key highlights include an efficient electric drive system with a maximum efficiency of 97.5%, supporting megawatt-level charging, with a 30%-80% state of charge (SOC) in just 18 minutes. Overall energy efficiency has been improved by 7%. The intelligent thermal management system reduces low-temperature energy consumption by 34%, while the fuel/gas platform, through VCU domain control and the Super Powertrain 5.0, achieves a 5% reduction in both fuel and gas consumption. Additionally, the platform's transmission efficiency reaches an impressive 99.7%.

In the field of intelligence, the GALAXUS platform is equipped with an intelligent driving system that has been validated over 2 million kilometers, offering more than 28 features and supporting gradual evolution from L2 to L4 autonomy. The smart cockpit integrates over 800 experience features and more than 500 information security protections, delivering a "technologically crafted" interactive experience. In terms of safety, the vehicle body adopts a shield structure, with 69% high-strength steel, combined with health-conscious materials and advanced anti-corrosion technologies, creating a comprehensive protective system.

To meet the diverse needs of global users across various transportation scenarios, the GALAXUS platform offers a precisely tailored product lineup. The GALAXUS R9 sets a benchmark with an ultra-low wind resistance of 0.348 and an innovative, comfortable space, featuring zero-gravity seats and expanded sleeper cabins, creating a library-level silent cockpit. The GALAXUS R5, with its avant-garde mech aesthetics and star-pattern grille design, offers both mid- and wide-body cabins, perfectly suited for applications such as green transportation and express delivery. The GALAXUS D3 is designed for professional logistics, equipped with the Super Powertrain, offering a transmission efficiency of 99.7% and reducing fuel consumption to as low as 181g/kW•h, significantly enhancing operational economics.

FOTON GALAXUS is forged with exceptional quality through rigorous global standards. With its forward-thinking, all-encompassing energy strategy, continuously evolving intelligent technology, and precise scene adaptation, GALAXUS not only redefines the value standards of modern logistics and transportation but also strives to provide global users with a new, efficient, safe, and comfortable transportation experience.

Pure Electric Light Trucks: Revolutionizing the Future

While achieving technological breakthroughs in the heavy-duty truck sector, FOTON Motor is also dedicated to providing innovative solutions for urban logistics. In the context of the global wave of new energy adoption, FOTON Motor officially launched its first pure electric light truck platform--DAYSTAR--expanding the application of new energy technologies to a broader range of transportation scenarios. Addressing core industry pain points such as charging difficulties, high TCO, and poor user experience with "oil-to-electric" vehicles, the introduction of the DAYSTAR platform marks FOTON's shift from offering limited "transitional solutions" to delivering the "ultimate answer" for the new energy logistics era. This platform, developed over three years, was built on deep insights from 253 specific logistics scenarios and over 12 million user data points, with the goal of leading the light truck industry toward a zero-carbon future.

The DAYSTAR platform achieves a comprehensive breakthrough in design, comfort, energy efficiency, power, intelligence, safety, and reliability. It redefines the driver's space with a passenger-car-inspired design, offering the industry's widest cabin, a "lie-flat" resting feature, an ultra-low 470mm step, and optimized standing space, completely eliminating any sense of confinement. In terms of energy efficiency, the platform introduces cutting-edge technologies such as the industry-first 800V high-voltage platform, a central dual-motor distributed architecture, silicon carbide integrated controllers, and oil-cooled flat-wire motors. Combined with extreme lightweight construction and low wind resistance design, these innovations result in a groundbreaking 20% improvement in overall energy efficiency.

On the intelligence front, the DAYSTAR platform features an integrated vehicle control architecture that supports full vehicle OTA updates. The industry-first FBS line-controlled braking system reduces braking distance by 15.5%. Additionally, the platform has undergone over 6 million kilometers of rigorous testing, with the vehicle body constructed using high-strength steel and a "shield" structure. The battery has passed five-dimensional extreme safety tests, ensuring exceptional reliability.

Last-Mile Logistics: Efficiency Upgrade

In response to the evolving demands of last-mile logistics, FOTON Motor has launched a new generation of mini trucks, further enhancing its product portfolio across all logistics scenarios. At the conference, FOTON Motor officially unveiled the Wonder Plus, its next-generation mini truck, to the global market. This product is designed to address the upgrading needs of the urban distribution logistics market, with "super configuration" as its core concept. It aims to solve key challenges such as efficiency bottlenecks, operational costs, and diverse transportation scenarios, marking a strategic step for FOTON Motor in the field of new energy smart logistics.

The Wonder Plus makes a comprehensive upgrade around user value, transitioning from "usable" to "user-friendly". It demonstrates exceptional performance across five key dimensions: payload capacity, cargo space, handling and comfort, safety, and new energy strategy. The vehicle is designed to meet the diverse expectations of global last-mile logistics, offering high efficiency, high payload capacity, and superior comfort.

In terms of payload capacity, the Wonder Plus achieves a breakthrough with its ability to "carry an extra half-ton". It is equipped with the strongest payload system in its class, featuring a 150mm high-strength steel straight-through frame, reinforced rear axle, and a 5+2 multi-stage progressive stiffness leaf spring, significantly enhancing its load-bearing capability. The Wonder Plus features the longest cargo bed in its class at 3800mm and the widest at 1850mm, easily accommodating large items such as standard vegetable crates and mattresses. It also offers a variety of cargo box types, including flatbed, cage, and winged designs, with lengths ranging from 2700mm to 3800mm and widths from 1700mm to 1850mm, providing flexible solutions to meet diverse last-mile logistics needs.

As the world's first mini truck equipped with a double wishbone suspension, the Wonder Plus offers precise handling with significantly reduced body roll and bumpiness. The upgraded P-EPS system ensures lighter and more accurate steering. Inside, the cabin is spacious and features adjustable seats, intelligent air conditioning, and thoughtful storage solutions, creating a comfortable driving and riding environment for the driver.

New Energy Platform: Leading the World with Innovation

Cavan has officially launched the world's first exclusive new energy VAN platform, the CAVAN C1, achieving the electrification and intelligence upgrade of its entire commercial vehicle product lineup. The platform focuses on "Global standard, Pure electric platform, and Extreme efficiency", aiming to lead the "Efficiency revolution, Intelligence revolution, Trust revolution, and Space revolution" in the commercial vehicle sector. Cavan's mission, "One Mile, One Smile", is supported by its innovative Master Architecture, integrating a customized, modular new energy vehicle platform, a centralized electronic and electrical architecture, L2+ level intelligent driving, and a passenger-car-inspired smart cockpit. In terms of core powertrain technology, the platform features a self-developed high-safety battery and a high-power fuel cell system, offering a range of over 1,000 kilometers. The electric drive system achieves a peak efficiency of over 93.5% and supports 2.2C fast charging, delivering an ultra-fast experience with "10 minutes of charging for 100 kilometers of driving".

On the product level, the CAVAN C1 boasts exceptional space utilization and offers multiple size options to cater to various needs. With a turning radius of just 5.75 meters, it matches the maneuverability of passenger cars, providing agile handling. In terms of safety and quality, the CAVAN C1 adheres to global standards and has undergone over 8.5 million kilometers of rigorous testing, ensuring outstanding reliability.

As a leader in China's commercial vehicle industry, FOTON Motor is leveraging a series of innovative products as its breakthrough. The company not only provides "lower energy consumption, longer range, higher intelligence, and better safety" solutions for heavy-duty, light-duty, and mini-truck users, but also demonstrates its forward-thinking and systematic strength through a comprehensive lineup of new energy products, ranging from heavy-duty trucks to vans. In the future, with the full deployment of new products and the continued improvement of its global ecosystem, FOTON Motor will further solidify its leadership position in the global commercial vehicle market. Driven by technology, FOTON is committed to advancing the industry and injecting powerful "Chinese strength" into the flourishing development of global new energy logistics.

