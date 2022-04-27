Fosterville South Reports High Grade Intersection of 2m at 174.42 g/t Gold, including 1m at 348 g/t Gold During Drilling at Reedy Creek

Reverse circulation drill hole TRC02 encountered 2m at 174.42 g/t Gold from 23m including 1m at 348 g/t Gold from 24m. Four reverse circulation holes (TRC01 to 04) were drilled over a strike length of 130 meters.

To the northwest of the high-grade discovery hole at Weineroider Ridge, also at Reedy Creek, the Prince of Wales Reef was reverse circulation drilled over a strike length of 300m in 6 holes. Drillhole PWR01 returned 6m at 2.98 g/t Gold from 53m, including 2m at 7.58 g/t Gold; drillhole PWR02 returned 1m at 19.5 g/t Gold from 22.0m prior to intersecting a 9-meter (downhole width) stope; and reverse circulation hole PWR04 returned 3m at 4.81 g/t Au from 12m and 6m at 1.51 g/t from 51m. Drillhole PWR06 was abandoned in mineralisation due to drilling difficulties. The Prince of Wales Reef is a fault zone composed of brecciated sediments which was historically mined up to 10 meters wide in shallow open cut operations. Drilling to date has shown parallel zones of mineralisation occur within an overall package of up to 20 meters wide.

Diamond and reverse circulation drilling continue to focus expanding mineralization near the discovery hole RWR13 (11m at 31.34 g/t Gold including 4m at 80.05 g/t Gold from 68m) and the recently announced high-grade intercept from diamond drill hole RWD01 (0.7m at 238.1 g/t Gold from 68.70m and 0.80m at 22.5 g/t Gold from 40.80m) at Weineroider Ridge.

Fosterville South COO and Director, Rex Motton, states, "Fosterville South continues to operate multiple drill rigs on different projects within the large 4,000 sq km land package we have assembled over a multi-year period. After extensive fieldwork to identify priority targets, the reconnaissance drilling to date has further assisted in prioritizing our target database. Assay results from several high priority areas are now pending. The Reedy Creek goldfield, described in today's news, is now yielding high grade intercepts at a number of prospects with more targets yet to be drilled. As an example, the Doyle's/Langridge prospect was the largest high-grade producer and is slated for near term drilling. The entire field is looking very promising."

Table 1: Reedy Creek (Thompson Reef and Prince of Wales) Drill Results and Intercepts:

Hole ID East North Azimuth

(deg.) Dip

(deg.) From

(m) To

(m) Downhole

Interval

(m) True

Width

(m) Au g/t Cut-

off

grade Hole

Type Au

g/t THOMPSON REEF TRC02 335642 5872883 25 -60 23 25 2 1.5 174.42 0.5 RC Including







24 25 1 0.8 348.00 1.0 RC TRC04 335622 5872896 25 -60 19 23 4 ND 0.90 0.5 RC TRD02 335486 5872943 50 -75 100.3 100.5 0.2 0.1 21.60 0.5 Diamond PRINCE OF WALES REEF PWR01 334812 5874137 90.0 -70.0 47 59 12 9.3 1.66 0.3 RC Including







53 54 2 1.5 7.58 1.0 RC PWR02 334838 5874041 90.0 -70.0 22 23 1 ND 19.5 0.5 RC PWR04 334838 5874041 90.0 -90.0 12 15 3 1.2 4.81 0.5 RC And







51 57 6 3.5 1.98 0.5 RC PWR05 334882 5873883 90 -80 22 23 1 0.6 1.77 1.0 RC PWR06 334820 5874132 88.5 -52.8 33 35 2 ND 1.56 0.5 RC

The intercept cut-off grades are shown in the table, and they use a maximum internal waste of 2m. True widths are shown for prospects that have sufficient information otherwise not determined (ND). The assays are not capped. Coordinates are Australian projection MGA94 Zone 55. Reverse circulation drill holes TRC01, TRC03, PWR03 & PWR05 did not contain significant gold mineralization. Drillhole TRC01 failed to reach the mineralised zone and PWR06 was abandoned in the mineralised zone due to drilling difficulties.

In addition to Reedy Creek, Providence Project, assays from drilling on multiple other prospects are currently pending and drilling is ongoing. Drilling at the Doyle's-Langridge prospect, which forms part of the Reedy Creek Target, Providence Project, will begin as soon as possible now that all drill permits are approved.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All assays were subject to quality control measures appropriate for reverse circulation drilling with duplicates, blanks and commercially available standards with the expected results from the samples submitted. All assays were conducted by Onsite Laboratory Services Ltd (ISO: 9001), located in Bendigo, Victoria, using fire assay techniques with a 50g charge and ICP or AAS finish. The quality control results are consistent.

About Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.

Fosterville South began with two, 100% owned, high-grade gold projects called the Lauriston and Golden Mountain Projects, and has since acquired a large area of granted and application tenements containing further epizonal (low-temperature) high-grade gold mineralisation called the Providence Project and a large group of recently consolidated license tenement applications called the Walhalla Belt Project, which contain a variety of epizonal and intrusion related style gold mineralisation, all in the state of Victoria, Australia. The Fosterville South land package, assembled over a multi-year period, notably includes a 600 sq. km property immediately to the south of and within the same geological framework that hosts Kirkland Lake Gold's Fosterville epizonal gold tenements. Additionally, Fosterville South has gold-focused projects called the Moormbool and Beechworth, which are also located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Moormbool project has epizonal style gold mineralisation and Beechworth has mesozonal and intrusion relation gold mineralisation.

All of Fosterville South's properties, with the possible exception of Moormbool, have had historical gold production from hard rock sources despite limited modern exploration and drilling.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Rex Motton, AusIMM (CP), COO and Director of Fosterville South, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. Historical records were verified by reviewing annual and quarterly reports from government records by the Qualified Person.

On behalf of the Company

Rex Motton

Chief Operating Officer and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

