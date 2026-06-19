Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Update to Previously Disclosed Shares for Debt Settlement

TORONTO, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWTC) announces updated terms regarding its previously announced shares for debt transaction.

Further to the Company's press release dated May 29, 2026 (the "Prior Release"), the Company has arranged to settle an aggregate of $9,000.00 of interest (the "Indebtedness"). Pursuant to the revised shares for debt settlement, FWTC proposes to issue 180,000 common shares in the capital of FWTC (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to Queen's University at Kingston.

This announcement amends the terms disclosed in the Prior Release in order to comply with the pricing policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, which required the deemed price to be adjusted to $0.05 per share. Additionally, the Company notes that the creditor for the Indebtedness has been updated from GreenCentre to Queen's University at Kingston.

It is proposed that the Settlement Shares will be issued subject to prospectus exemptions available pursuant to Canadian securities law and will be subject to a hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day following the date of issuance. The issuance of the Settlement Shares remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange..

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. FWTC cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of FWTC, including those described in FWTC's disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of FWTC. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and FWTC does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE Forward Water Technologies Corp.

For more information or interview requests, please contact: C. Howie Honeyman - Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], 1-519-333-5888