Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Transition to Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWTC) announces that it has elected to voluntarily adopt semi-annual financial reporting and rely on the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 – Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

Introduced by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the pilot program under CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to transition from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting semi-annual reporting, the Company intends to reduce the administrative and financial burdens associated with frequent interim reporting, allowing management to allocate additional time and resources toward advancing the Company's core business objectives.

Pursuant to the exemptions in CBO 51-933, the Company will no longer be required to file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. The first interim period for which the Company will rely on the exemption and not file quarterly financial disclosure is the three-month period ended June 30, 2026.

The Company's next scheduled financial report will be for the six-month interim period ended September 30, 2026.

The Company intends to continue reporting on a semi-annual basis, subject to the continued availability of CBO 51-933 and the Company remaining eligible thereunder. The Company will continue to file its audited annual financial statements and related MD&A, as well as its six-month interim financial statements and related MD&A, in accordance with applicable securities laws. Furthermore, the Company remains subject to, and will continue to strictly comply with, all timely continuous disclosure obligations, including the required reporting of material changes.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 – Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the Government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams while simultaneously returning fresh water for reuse or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and, ultimately, municipal water supply and reuse market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early-stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company's intention to continue reporting on a semi-annual basis, the continued availability of CBO 51-933, the Company's continued eligibility to rely on CBO 51-933, the expected timing of the Company's next scheduled financial report and the anticipated benefits of semi-annual reporting, including reducing administrative and financial burdens and allowing management to allocate additional time and resources toward advancing the Company's core business objectives. FWTC cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of FWTC, including those described in FWTC's disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of FWTC. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and FWTC does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

SOURCE Forward Water Technologies Corp.

For more information or interview requests, please contact: C. Howie Honeyman - Chief Executive Officer [email protected], 1-519-333-5888