Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces New Intellectual Property Allowance

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWTC) is pleased to announce that the Company has been informed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that its patent application for a new forward osmosis technology useful in the food and beverage sector has been allowed and issuance of the patent is anticipated in the next 3-4 weeks.

Forward osmosis has long been known to enable the cold concentration of food and beverage products, which can include dairy, juices, caffeinated products and alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine. The resultant concentrates are known to be superior to those made using thermal evaporation and maintain the high quality of the original liquids. The challenge has been finding pathways to ensure this is an economically viable process. Forward Water in conjunction with Queen's University in Kingston Ontario Canada, has developed a new proprietary pathway to enable a cost-effective forward osmosis method to create these enhanced concentrates that could exceed the level of concentration previously achieved by others.

C. Howie Honeyman, CEO of FWTC says, "moving into the food and beverage sector with key new intellectual property enables FWTC to quickly and uniquely address the demand for new ways to differentiate product lines, reduce costs of transportation, and enable new products in a sector demanding new innovation."

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early-stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. FWTC cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of FWTC, including those described in FWTC's disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of FWTC. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and FWTC does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE Forward Water Technologies Corp.

For more information or interview requests, please contact: C. Howie Honeyman, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], 1-519-333-5888