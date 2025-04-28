Forward Networks Named Winner of the Global InfoSec Awards For The Third Year In A Row

Forward Networks Wins the Trailblazer Compliance Award In 13th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Forward Networks announced today it has been named the "Trailblazer Compliance" Award Winner in Cyber Defense Magazine's 13th annual Global InfoSec Awards. The award recognition marks Forward's third straight year winning a Global InfoSec Award, after being awarded the "Market Leader in Vulnerability Assessment, Remediation, and Management" award in 2024 and the "Hot Company in Cloud Security" award in 2023.

Forward Enterprise is the only network digital twin that delivers an always-accurate compliance status for the entire network, accompanied by a prioritized remediation plan for any issues identified during data collection. Forward Enterprise gathers configuration and state data from all L2-L7 devices within the network, on-prem and cloud. This data forms an accurate network inventory and topology, serving as the foundation for its groundbreaking compliance features, including Continuous Network Security Compliance Monitoring, CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) Remediation, and Zero Trust Posture Validation.

"Security compliance continues to grow in importance as the attack surface evolves and new threats emerge. At Forward Enterprise, our goal is to reduce uncertainty by providing an accurate, up-to-date view of compliance, along with clear, actionable insights when changes are needed to protect the network," said Chiara Regale, SVP of Product and UX at Forward Networks. "We're focused on helping security teams move away from time-consuming manual processes while delivering unprecedented insight into their security posture. Being recognized as a Global InfoSec Award winner for the third year in a row is truly an honor, and a testament to our team's dedication."

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Forward Networks is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Learn more about Forward Networks Continuous Security Compliance Monitoring

Learn more about this year's winners: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a digital twin of the network, enabling network operators to ensure the network is secure, reliable, and agile. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include MSD Partners, Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, Section 32, Omega Venture Partners, and A. Capital. For more information, visit www.forwardnetworks.com .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Forward Networks Contacts:

Dustin Rausa, Guyer Group

[email protected]

Dawn Slusher, Forward Networks

[email protected]

SOURCE Forward Networks, Inc.