Forum Equity Partners announces new real estate activities

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Forum Equity Partners ("Forum") is excited to announce that Aly Damji joined the company as a Partner in May 2020, to grow and to lead Forum's real estate business. Forum is a developer, private capital investor and alternative asset manager with a focus on real estate and private equity. Forum began its principal investment business in 2002 and oversees approx. $1.3B CAD in AUM. Forum has been active in several large-scale projects including a multi-phase student housing project at York University, a rental housing project on the CAMH lands in Downtown Toronto and the Toronto City Airport Pedestrian Tunnel.

Prior to joining Forum, Aly was EVP, Investments & Asset Management for Hullmark, a private urban real estate investor/developer in Downtown Toronto. Aly co-led direct acquisitions and led the firm's asset management and operations functions. In his 7 years at Hullmark, Aly drove significant growth for the company, helping to increase AUM 15x to just under $1B, and co-led the development of partnerships with large scale institutional partners including a REIT, a Toronto-based university and one of Canada's largest life insurance companies. Prior to Hullmark, Aly was involved with the acquisition and asset management of hotel assets across North America, and over the course of his career has been involved with principal investments valued at more than $3 billion, arranged debt financings of more than $500 million, and secured over 300 leases resulting in NOI of $40 million.

Complimenting Aly is Hoa Nguyen, who joined the real estate team as an Associate in June 2020. Hoa spent over two years at TD Securities where she was involved with over $2B of real estate transactions. Hoa holds an AACI designation.

Forum is also proud to announce successful closing of a 180,000 SF value-add multi-family project in Ottawa on September 1, 2020. The project is the first acquisition in a new co-led platform in millennial focused housing.

Forum is seeking opportunistic and value-add urban investment opportunities in all asset classes across Canada.

