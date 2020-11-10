Forum Equity Partners Announces Appointment of Rajeev Viswanathan as Partner & Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Forum Equity Partners ("Forum), a private alternative investment and development firm with a focus on real assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rajeev Viswanathan as Partner & Chief Financial Officer.

During his career, Mr. Viswanathan has worked for some of the largest Canadian real estate and asset management firms with global platforms. Prior to joining Forum, Rajeev was the CFO of Dream Global REIT, a Western European, $6 billion office and industrial platform that was acquired in 2019 by Blackstone. Previous to his appointment at Dream Global, Rajeev was CFO for Dream Office REIT. At Dream Office, Rajeev was instrumental in transforming the REIT from a cross-Canadian to a Toronto-centric office portfolio, to drive future value through development and intensification.

Before Dream, Rajeev spent almost a decade at Brookfield holding various senior finance roles, including corporate treasury and helping to establish Brookfield's Private Funds group. During his tenure with Brookfield, Rajeev also worked at General Growth Properties ("GGP"), a US $40 billion shopping mall REIT, where he rebuilt and upgraded various finance capabilities following GGP's bankruptcy emergence.

Rajeev also serves on the board of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority and holds the CFA and CPA, CA designations.

Over the next several months, Rajeev and Colin Yee (Forum's prior Chief Financial Officer) will work together to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

"I am grateful to Colin for the excellent work he has done at Forum and for the strong relationships he will be handing over into the capable hands of Rajeev," said Richard Abboud, Founder and CEO at Forum. "Rajeev brings unique skills, knowledge and experience to help Forum achieve its strategic growth objectives."

For further information, please don't hesitate to contact Rajeev Viswanathan at [email protected]

