FORTUNE BAY COMMENCES MAIDEN EXPLORATION DRILLING AT THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

Initial drill target areas were announced previously (see News Release dated April 26, 2022 ).

). Drilling has commenced at the Tena target area, which includes the historical Tena prospect where over 1,000 tonnes of uranium ore was mined in the 1950's with reported grades of 0.6% to 3.5% U 3 O 8 . Drill targets have been developed down-dip and along strike of the historical adit.

Drilling is expected to follow at the Tena South target area which is located immediately south of the historical Tena prospect and associated with a coincident gravity low and electromagnetic ("EM") conductor.

Other drill target areas include discrete gravity lows located along prominent EM conductors proximal to favourable geochemistry results and structural features.

Approximately 2,500 meters of drilling in 8 to 10 drill holes is planned at Strike. The program is expected to be results-driven, based upon drilling results and additional gravity surveying which is currently ongoing.

Dale Verran, CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, "We are pleased to have commenced the inaugural exploration drilling program at Strike for high-grade uranium. The drill targets identified exhibit the hallmarks for basement-hosted uranium deposits associated with the prolific Athabasca Basin, and we are looking forward to the results."

Murmac Uranium Project Update:

Initial ground gravity surveying was completed in Q1 2022, and surveying is expected to resume in the coming weeks following completion of the gravity surveying at Strike.

A VTEM™ (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) survey was completed in mid-April 2022 to obtain modern high-quality EM and magnetic data.

to obtain modern high-quality EM and magnetic data. Newly acquired VTEM™ and gravity data will be integrated with extensive historical exploration and regional datasets to identify initial drill targets.

Maiden drilling is expected to commence following completion of drilling at Strike and continue into late Summer, with provision for up to 8 drill holes ( 2,000 m ).

Qualified Person and Data Quality

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Verran, M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Verran is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Unless otherwise stated, the historical results contained within this news release have not been verified and there is a risk that any future confirmation work and exploration may produce results that substantially differ from the historical results. The Company considers these results relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property. Further details regarding the historical Tena prospect can be found within the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDA #1511).

About Fortune Bay

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR) (FWB: 5QN) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada, Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico, Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as [email protected] or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

