Fortress Global Enterprises Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

VANCOUVER, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Fortress Global Enterprises Inc. (TSX:FGE) (OTCQX:FTPLF) announced today that it intends to release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019 after the close of the market on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. In connection with the release of its results, Fortress Global Enterprises will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 6:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss the financial results and provide an update on the Fortress Global Enterprises' operations.

To participate in the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Dial In Numbers: 604-681-8564 Vancouver

403-532-5601 Calgary or International

780-429-5820 Edmonton

416-623-0333 Toronto

613-212-0171 Ottawa

514-687-4017 Montreal



Toll Free Dial In Number: 1-855-353-9183 from Canada and USA



Participant Pass Code: ­­­­­­­­­­­­­15086# Conference Reference Number: 1248084#

A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days. To access the replay, listeners may dial 1-855-201-2300 from Canada or the USA or dial 403-255-0697 from local Calgary or International. The conference reference number is 1248084# and the participant pass code to access the replay is 15086#.

About Fortress Global Enterprises

Fortress Global Enterprises operates its dissolving pulp business at the Fortress Specialty Cellulose Inc. mill located in Thurso, Québec, Canada, which also operates in the renewable energy generation sector through its cogeneration facility. Fortress operates its bioproducts business through Fortress Advanced Bioproducts Inc., which has laboratory and pilot plant facilities in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

For further information: about Fortress Global Enterprises, please visit us at www.fortressge.com or contact us at 604-904-2328 or info@fortressge.com.

