FortisBC maintains cost of gas rates for customers

"Ongoing low and stable natural gas rates are one of the reasons why natural gas remains an important source of affordable energy for British Columbians," said Joe Mazza, vice-president, energy supply and resource development at FortisBC.

As of July 1, 2021:

Mainland and Vancouver Island (including North and South Interior), Whistler and Revelstoke

There is no change to the current approved cost of gas rate of $2.844 per gigajoule (GJ).

Fort Nelson

Customers in Fort Nelson will not see a change to their current approved cost of gas rate. The current rate is $2.999 per GJ.

FortisBC acquires natural gas at market-based prices and factors like supply and demand and economic conditions affect the price of natural gas in North America. FortisBC flows the cost of gas directly through to its customers. Our customers pay what we pay for the natural gas itself.

For more information about rates and the components that make up a FortisBC gas bill, visit: fortisbc.com/rates.

FORTISBC

FortisBC Energy Inc. is a regulated utility focused on providing safe and reliable energy, including natural gas, renewable gas, propane and thermal energy solutions. FortisBC Energy Inc. employs more than 1,900 British Columbians and serves approximately 1,054,097 customers across British Columbia. FortisBC Energy Inc. owns and operates approximately 50,182 kilometres of natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines. FortisBC Energy Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. FortisBC Energy Inc. uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC, visit www.fortisbc.com. For further information on Fortis Inc., visit www.fortisinc.com.

BACKGROUNDER

Historical data for Mainland & Vancouver Island (including North and South interior)

Items on a residential customer's bill

Daily or monthly basic charge

The basic charge is a flat fee that partially recovers the fixed costs of our system, whether or not you are using any natural gas, as long as you are connected to the system.

Delivery charge

The delivery charge is based on consumption and pays for the cost of safely and reliably delivering gas through our system to our customer's home or business. This helps cover the costs of maintaining our natural gas distribution system, provide a return to our investors and fund improvements to meet customers' needs. Delivery charges are reviewed by the BCUC annually.

Storage and transport

Storage and transport reflects the prices we pay to other companies to store and transport gas through their pipelines and infrastructure. We do not mark up these costs, and they are reviewed quarterly and set annually by the BCUC.

Cost of gas

Every three months, FortisBC reviews the cost of gas rates with the British Columbia Utilities Commission to make sure rates passed on to customers cover the cost of the commodity purchased on their behalf. We do not markup the cost of gas, so customers pay what we pay.

Factors affecting the market price of natural gas in North America include weather, supply and demand and economic conditions.

Other charges and taxes

Other charges and taxes include the BC carbon tax, Clean Energy Levy, goods and services tax and, in some municipalities, a municipal operating fee. These charges are set by various levels of government and collected by FortisBC on their behalf. FortisBC does not gain revenue from these charges.

