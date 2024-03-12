FortisBC leads $50 million pilot project to reduce energy use in older homes

A multi-year, real-world study of deep energy retrofit strategies underway across B.C. to help lower emissions and reduce energy costs for customers

SURREY, BC, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) has embarked on an extensive $50 million pilot project aimed at uncovering the best pathway to reduce energy use in older homes and multifamily housing units, which is an essential step in meeting B.C.'s climate action targets. Working with partners such as Metro Vancouver Housing and participating customers from across the Lower Mainland and Southern Interior. FortisBC now has 20 single family homes and four apartment buildings participating in a deep energy retrofit pilot. A deep energy retrofit is a comprehensive, whole-home upgrade aimed at reducing energy use by half or more.

Metro Vancouver Housing's 1972 apartment building in North Vancouver is one of four buildings and 20 single-family homes undergoing a deep energy-efficiency makeover as part of a FortisBC pilot project aimed at lowering energy use in older buildings by half or more. (CNW Group/FortisBC)

During each phase of the multi-year pilot, FortisBC will analyze the energy reductions, customer experience and overall costs. The information gained will be invaluable for industry, policymakers and FortisBC to determine how best to ensure older housing units can continue to meet the needs of families as the province moves towards a net-zero future.

"To our knowledge, this is the largest targeted, real-world study of deep energy-efficiency upgrades in B.C. homes and the information will be invaluable to us and others looking to transform energy use," said Joe Mazza, vice president, energy supply and resource development, FortisBC. "Determining the most effective path to greatly lower energy use in older homes is a critical way we can help lower emissions while helping customers save money on energy costs."

Buildings account for just over 10 per cent of B.C.'s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. To address this, the Province of B.C. has set a target of lowering GHG emissions in the building and communities sector by 59 to 64 per cent of 2007 levels by 2030. However, older homes and apartment buildings pose a complex challenge to achieving those targets because a significant number across B.C. were built before energy efficiency was incorporated into the National Energy Code for Buildings in 1997. With many expected to remain in active use by 2050, they will need to undergo a deep energy retrofit to achieve these targets.

"Metro Vancouver Housing has set targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions from our buildings by 45 per cent (from 2010 levels) over the next 10 years and significantly bring down energy consumption through rehabilitation projects. Reducing emissions from buildings is one of the main ways that Metro Vancouver will reach its goal of becoming a carbon neutral region by 2050," said George V. Harvie, chair, Metro Vancouver Board of Directors. "Partnering with FortisBC on a deep energy retrofit project offers a way to explore and implement new technologies to improve energy efficiency and reduce GHGs, resulting in a building that's more resilient and comfortable for tenants."

Energy efficiency is a key pillar of FortisBC's goal to lead the clean energy transformation in B.C. Shifting its efforts to more complex energy-efficiency opportunities is one of the ways it's supporting its customers in making the necessary GHG emissions reductions to achieve its Clean Growth Pathway to 2050 and support the province's CleanBC plan.

"As we evolve our energy-efficiency programs, we'll be able to undertake deeper energy retrofit projects that are more complex, intensive and comprehensive than what's supported today through traditional energy conservation programs and rebates," added Mazza. "It will allow us to realize energy efficiencies with home and building owners in ways that might have been out of reach before."

The current pilot takes an envelope-first approach, improving the building envelope (outer shell) to prevent heat loss and reduce heating demand. This includes upgrades to walls, windows, doors and insulation. Each home and building will also have its space heating, domestic hot water and ventilation systems upgraded to be as energy efficient as possible. This includes installing new gas heating technologies like dual-fuel hybrid systems or gas heat pumps that have achieved efficiencies of more than 100 per cent in manufacturers' testing, and determining if this can be replicated in real-word settings.

Each of the participating homes and buildings have now undergone a detailed energy assessment, modelling and design phase and these early indicators show promising results. For example, Metro Vancouver Housing is participating with Manor House, a 1972 three-level apartment building in North Vancouver that provides affordable housing to 50 households. The project is projected to reduce GHG emissions by 66 per cent and energy usage by 56 per cent.

All 20 participating single family homes have completed the majority of upgrades and construction is now underway in the four apartment buildings. Once complete, each home and building will be tested for one year to determine the energy savings.

With FortisBC planning to invest close to $700 million in energy-savings programs over the next four years, the information gained from the pilot will be invaluable in establishing the most effective, affordable ways to lower energy use in existing buildings and will help inform future incentive programs. FortisBC and its industry partners plan to use the findings to determine what to replicate in similar buildings and set benchmarks for future upgrade projects, policy decisions and incentive programs.

To learn more about the work FortisBC is doing, email [email protected] or visit fortisbc.com/retrofit.

Quotes:

Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation –

"This real-world study of deep energy retrofits will be vitally important for not only reducing B.C.'s emissions, but also putting money right back in people's pockets through savings on their home energy bills. This pilot project will help inform the Province on our path forward in supporting deep energy retrofits that contribute to our CleanBC goals."

Betsy Agar, director, buildings, Pembina Institute –

"We are pleased to see FortisBC continues to invest in energy efficiency and deep retrofit improvements. Manor House is one of six buildings that participated in the Reframed Lab and we are excited to see them move from design to implementation. Pembina's Reframed Lab provided important insights into the challenges and feasibility of retrofitting low-rise multi-unit residential buildings to make them healthier, safer, more resilient and affordable to heat and cool."

For more information and videos on pilot participants, visit:

If these walls could talk, what would they say about deep energy retrofits? (fortisbc.com)

Link to images and video of Manor House under construction:

https://brandfolder.com/s/qpwxhvv53kt57j3mtmvg

FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc., both regulated utilities, do business as FortisBC, and are focused on providing safe and reliable energy, including natural gas, electricity, Renewable Natural Gas and propane. FortisBC employs approximately 2,652 British Columbians and serves more than 1.25 million customers in 135 British Columbian communities and 58 First Nations communities across 150 Traditional Territories. FortisBC owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and four regulated hydroelectric generating plants, approximately 7,316 kilometres of transmission and distribution power lines, and approximately 51,200 kilometres of gas transmission and distribution pipelines. FortisBC is indirectly, wholly owned by Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electricity and gas utility industry. FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. use the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC, visit fortisbc.com. For further information on Fortis Inc., visit fortisinc.com.

Metro Vancouver Housing is one of the largest non-profit housing providers in the region, with over 3,400 affordable rental homes on 49 sites, serving close to 10,000 people. It provides affordable rental homes primarily for families, seniors, and people with disabilities with low to moderate incomes. Metro Vancouver is a diverse organization that plans for and delivers regional utility services, including water, sewers and wastewater treatment, and solid waste management. It also regulates air quality, plans for urban growth, manages a regional parks system, provides affordable housing, and serves as a regional federation. The organization is a federation of 21 municipalities, one electoral area, and one treaty First Nation located in the region of the same name. The organization is governed by a Board of Directors of elected officials from each member jurisdiction.

fortisbc.com

@fortisbc

SOURCE FortisBC

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Nicole Brown, Corporate communications manager, Conservation and energy management, FortisBC, 250-470-2208, [email protected]; 24-hour media line: 1-855-FBC-NEWS or 1-855-322-6397; Metro Vancouver Media Relations, [email protected], 604-451-6107