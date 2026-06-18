Formweld Fitting Inc. Joins The Conrex Group of Companies

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's leader in the manufacturing of heads for pressure vessels, The Conrex Group of Companies today announced Formweld Fitting Inc., a prominent manufacturer of pipe fittings and accessories including carbon and stainless-steel elbows, T's and weld caps, has joined its group of companies. The addition further expands The Conrex Group of Companies' range of manufacturing capabilities, expertise, and services across North America, solidifying its position as a global industry leader.

As part of The Conrex Group of Companies, Formweld Fitting joins two additional organizations under the company umbrella - Conrex Steel, an industry leader in metal forming and fabricating, and Prescor LCC, an expert in manufacturing high quality, precision-engineered hot formed pressure vessel tank heads.

Serving industries vital to the North American economy and community, including water treatment, oil and gas, rail car, chemical, military, pulp and paper, nuclear, and aerospace, The Conrex Group of Companies is recognized as the industry standard for manufacturing advanced custom metal forming, fabrication, heat treating, and stress relieving for storage tanks and pressure vessels.

"The addition of Formweld Fitting to this industry-leading group is an important step in our continued commitment to delivering greater value, stronger capabilities, and enhanced customer experience across each of our businesses," said Larry Harrison, President of the Conrex Group of Companies. "This will allow us to service the North American market even more efficiently, and aligns with our shared values of customer focus, operational excellence, and long-term partnerships."

The Formweld Fitting addition expands the offerings of the group's companies to include all common sizes of elbows, T's, and weld caps, in both stainless steel and carbon steel, while adding full access for Formweld to the full suite of products and services related to heads for pressure vessels offered by Conrex Steel and Prescor.

The Conrex Group of Companies

A Canadian-based company, The Conrex Group of Companies (owned by Canerector Inc.) is comprised of Conrex Steel, Prescor LCC, and Formweld Fitting Inc. Conrex Steel, with over 150 years in business and locations in Ontario, specializes in ASME-certified heads for pressure vessels, custom pressing, and stress relieving. Prescor, located out of Tulsa, offers precision-formed hot pressed hemispherical and elliptical heads for pressure vessels. Based out of Pensacola Formweld Fitting are leaders in pipe fittings including stainless steel and carbon steel elbows, t's, reducers, weld caps and stub ends.

SOURCE The Conrex Group of Companies

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