Formosa Springs Relaunches, Reviving a 155-Year-Old Canadian Mineral Water Legacy for a New Era of Generational Wellness

The relaunch, featuring still and sparkling water, follows a strategic acquisition led by wellness entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, returning the historic artesian spring to its founding lineage and a philosophy of generational wellness

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Formosa Springs today announced its official relaunch under new ownership, marking the return of one of North America's oldest mineral water sources to its founding lineage. The relaunch follows a strategic acquisition led by globally recognized wellness entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, through which Formosa Springs has been reimagined as a modern, category-defining generational wellness and hydration brand, rooted in heritage, defined by uncompromising purity, and guided by long-term stewardship.

Formosa Springs Product Assortment (CNW Group/Formosa Springs)

Formosa Springs Water is drawn directly from the original artesian spring beneath the historic property and bottled at the source, naturally filtered through limestone and mineral-rich geological strata. The initial lineup includes still and sparkling mineral water in 750ml glass bottles and 355ml slim cans, with further category expansion in progress as part of the brand's product innovation strategy. The brand will launch with a direct-to-consumer subscription platform in April 2026, offering white-glove delivery, a membership loyalty program, and early access to new products. In parallel, Formosa Springs will expand across major Canadian retail channels beginning in May 2026, including food, drug, mass, hospitality, and on-premise distribution. Expansion into U.S. natural grocery and wellness retail channels is planned for Fall 2026.

Deliberate Market Timing

The relaunch comes at a pivotal moment for the North American bottled water market, now estimated at more than USD $109 billion, as consumer demand continues to shift toward premium, purpose-driven, and wellness-oriented hydration. As the category remains heavily reliant on internationally sourced imports, Formosa Springs re-enters the market with water drawn from one of North America's oldest natural springs, offering a rare, domestically sourced alternative grounded in history and continuity. The brand's long-term objective is to build a meaningful, enduring presence by pairing authentic source credibility with modern scale and disciplined brand building.

A Personal and Generational Homecoming

For Reichenbach, the relaunch of Formosa Springs is deeply personal. His family history is intertwined with the spring itself. In the early 1980s, his father, Joseph Reichenbach - alongside the original Heisz family - founded the Formosa Spring Water Company, bottling and distributing the spring as a premium standalone water across Ontario, decades before wellness-driven hydration entered the mainstream.

"This is a personal and family homecoming," said Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder and Chairman of Formosa Springs. "I am honored to carry forward a 155-year legacy and reintroduce Formosa Springs as the next great premium mineral water brand for Canada and the U.S. We are building this company for the next century, with uncompromising purity and deep respect for where the story began. That is generational wellness."

With this relaunch, Reichenbach returns to the premium water category, bringing decades of experience building and scaling purpose-driven consumer brands. He has demonstrated a proven track record of growing businesses at scale while maintaining strong values in sustainability, design, and wellness.

Manufacturing at Scale as a Strategic Advantage

Formosa Springs operates a 44,000-square-foot beverage manufacturing campus on a 10-acre site in Formosa, Ontario, providing a rare vertical integration in the premium beverage space. The facility includes:

Glass bottling capacity exceeding 100 million units annually

Future aluminum canning capacity of up to 100 million cans per year

Full co-packing and contract manufacturing capabilities for both non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage partnerships

This infrastructure provides Formosa Springs with operational control, quality assurance, and long-term scalability, supporting disciplined growth across Canada and the United States.

A Return to the Original Wellness Ritual

Formosa Springs is rooted in the "original wellness ritual," a philosophy the brand calls Generational Wellness. Long before modern wellness trends, mineral water was central to daily life - ancient Greek and Egyptian civilizations bathed in it and used it for restoration, balance, and healing. Formosa Springs honours these traditions by preserving the natural integrity of its water and reintroducing mineral hydration as a daily ritual for today's consumer, bridging generations of wellness practice with modern expectations of purity, intention, and care .

Heritage and Stewardship

Established in 1870, Formosa Springs Brewery has been a cornerstone of Canadian beverage history for more than 155 years. Founded by German settlers and built around a naturally occurring artesian spring, the site has passed through multiple eras of ownership while remaining fundamentally defined by its source. Despite changes over time, the spring itself has remained protected, intact, and naturally flowing. Now locally owned once again, Formosa Springs is positioned to carry its legacy forward through a long-term commitment to authenticity, quality, and stewardship for generations to come.

About Formosa Springs

Founded in 1870, Formosa Springs is a premium Canadian mineral water brand relaunched following a strategic acquisition led by Nicholas Reichenbach. Sourced from one of Canada's oldest artesian springs, the brand offers still and sparkling mineral waters, with additional product categories in development across flavored and functional hydration. Formosa Springs operates a world-class vertically integrated manufacturing facility in Ontario and serves Canada and the United States. To learn more or join the Formosa Founding Member List for early access to launches, city-by-city rollouts, and investor and partner updates, visit FormosaSprings.com and follow us @formosasprings on social media.

