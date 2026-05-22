Formic AI Signs Milestone Memorandum of Understanding with the Korea Association for AI & ICT Promotion (KAIT) to Advance Responsible AI in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea and TORONTO, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Formic AI Ltd. ("Formic AI"), a pioneer in Responsible AI and trust-driven enterprise artificial intelligence applications, announced today the formal execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korea Association for AI & ICT Promotion (KAIT). Signed at the Canada Pavilion of the Asia Tech x Singapore Expo, this landmark agreement establishes a framework for strategic collaboration to accelerate the adoption of secure, verifiable, and responsible AI solutions among South Korean enterprises.

The partnership aims to forge strong institutional and commercial bridges between Canadian deep-tech innovation and South Korea's rapidly evolving AI, ICT, and quantum technology sectors. Under the terms of the MoU, Formic AI will collaborate with KAIT member companies to deploy its proprietary Boreal and Formic Engine platforms, providing local corporations with the tools required to safely leverage private data assets without compromising compliance or data security.

Driving the Transition to "Glass Box" Enterprise AI

As organizations worldwide face strict mandates on data governance and increasing pressure to eliminate algorithmic errors, the partnership will focus on introducing Formic AI's unique neuro-symbolic architecture to the East Asian market. By decoupling factual knowledge retrieval from natural language generation, Formic AI's technology provides an auditable governance layer that mathematically eliminates the risk of "black box" hallucinations, a critical requirement for regulated professional sectors.

Executive Commentary

"This partnership marks a new era for Formic AI on the global stage," said Daniel J. Escott, CEO of Formic AI. "As enterprise leaders and regulatory bodies worldwide grapple with the unreliability of modern language models, the demand for deterministic, verifiable systems has never been more urgent. Our collaboration with KAIT demonstrates that the future of enterprise AI does not rely on statistical probability, but on absolute mathematical proof. We are honoured to work alongside South Korea's most forward-thinking organizations to deliver AI tools built on complete transparency and accountability."

Institutional Acknowledgments

Formic AI extends its sincere gratitude to the Government of Canada's Trade Commissioner Service for their enduring support and vital role in facilitating this international trade bridge.

The company also expresses its deepest appreciation to the leadership team at KAIT, specifically Deputy General Manager DongKun Cho and Team Leader Hyeong Jun Park, for their collaboration, vision, and shared commitment to building a trustworthy global AI ecosystem.

About Formic AI Ltd.

Formic AI Ltd. is a Canadian artificial intelligence developer solving the enterprise market's most significant barrier to adoption: reliability. Formic AI's Boreal neuro-symbolic framework serves as a secure, fully auditable "Governance Layer" for enterprise data systems. Engineered specifically for high-stakes, highly regulated environments such as law, finance, defence, and public administration, Formic AI provides absolute data provenance, sentence-level traceability, and deterministic verification to allow language models to operate safely at scale.

To learn more about Formic AI, visit www.formic.ai.

About the Korea Association for AI & ICT Promotion (KAIT)

The Korea Association for AI & ICT Promotion (KAIT) is a premier industrial association in South Korea dedicated to driving innovation, cross-border collaboration, and strategic growth within the artificial intelligence, information and communications technology (ICT), and advanced technology sectors. KAIT supports the integration of secure digital infrastructure across South Korea's leading enterprise and public ecosystems.

To learn more about the Korea Association for AI & ICT Promotion, visit https://www.kait.or.kr/

SOURCE Formic AI

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