Bilateral corporate and public policy expert returns to her boutique consultancy to guide organizations through an increasingly complex global landscape.

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Former United States diplomat and veteran public policy strategist Maryscott (Scotty) Greenwood today announced the re-launch of Ottawa Street Strategy, a premier boutique government relations and geopolitical risk consulting firm. Greenwood, who founded the firm in 2019, is returning following her tenure as Global Head of Government Relations and member of the Global Leadership Team at Manulife Financial Corporation.

Ottawa Street Strategy serves organizations, corporations, and institutions navigating the international business, trade, and cross-border public policy. Backed by Greenwood's three decades of experience in diplomacy, corporate consulting, and advocacy, the firm provides strategic counsel, commercial diplomacy, and actionable market intelligence. The re-launch includes an updated website at www.ottawastreetstrategy.com, reflecting an expanded toolkit of resources optimized for today's geopolitical environment.

Former US Diplomat Scotty Greenwood Re-Launches Ottawa Street Strategy Following Executive Tenure at Manulife Post this

"Navigating the intersection of geopolitics, government relations, and corporate strategy has never been more demanding for executive leaders," said Scotty Greenwood, Founder and Principal. "I'm thrilled to step back into the advisory arena and leverage a broader global perspective to help our clients problem-solve, unlock market opportunities, and protect their interests."

Prior to her in-house executive role at Manulife, Greenwood built a distinguished career in bilateral and global public affairs. A presidentially appointed U.S. diplomat, she previously served as Chief of Staff to the U.S. Ambassador in Ottawa, Canada. She also spent more than two decades as the Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian American Business Council (CABC). Her understanding of the North American and Indo-Pacific corridors establishes Ottawa Street Strategy as a distinct resource for organizations in today's challenging geopolitical environment.

Organizations needing corporate diplomacy, legislative strategy, or geopolitical risk assessment can view the firm's capabilities and schedule an initial consultation by visiting www.ottawastreetstrategy.com.

About Ottawa Street Strategy

Ottawa Street Strategy, founded in 2019, is a specialized government relations and geopolitical risk consulting firm founded by Maryscott Greenwood. The firm helps corporations, associations, and institutional clients identify competitive advantages, resolve complex cross-border trade and policy barriers, and implement stakeholder engagement campaigns across global markets. Learn more: www.ottawastreetstrategy.com.

SOURCE Ottawa Street Strategy

Maryscott (Scotty) Greenwood, Founder & Principal, Ottawa Street Strategy, [email protected], OttawaStreetStrategy.com