Former NYDFS Virtual Currency Chief Joins INX Limited As Deputy General Counsel

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- INX Limited ("INX"), the owner of blockchain-based platforms for trading digital securities and cryptocurrencies, today announced that Jonathan Blattmachr has joined INX as deputy general counsel. This hire is another development by INX to expand its mission in delivering trust and credibility to the industry.

Blattmachr will oversee the regulatory strategy of INX and its operating subsidiaries and will allow INX to further establish itself as an operator of trusted digital asset trading platforms.

Prior to joining INX, Blattmachr was the Virtual Currency Chief and Assistant Deputy Superintendent at the New York State Department of Financial Service ("NYDFS") in its Research and Innovation Division. NYDFS is responsible for regulating financial services and products, including those subject to New York insurance, banking and financial services laws. NYDFS oversees the virtual currency business in New York State under the BitLicense regulation. At NYDFS, Jon oversaw the applications, supervision, examination and policy teams that supervise regulated entities conducting virtual currency business activity in New York State. Prior to joining NYDFS, Jon was in private practice at BakerHostetler LLP and Schulte Roth & Zable LLP.

Alan Silbert, CEO of North America, commented, "We are excited to have Jon join us and help guide us through the regulatory landscape of digital assets. His experience at NYDFS and in private practice will be critical as we establish ourselves as the preferred global hub for digital assets." Cathy Yoon, INX General Counsel added, "I expect Jon and I will make a formidable team to lead INX through continued expansion of its businesses in a manner that is business forward and compliant with the current and future global regulatory regimes."

About INX Limited

INX's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain, offering technology and related services for both primary and secondary markets. INX's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. INX's journey started with its initial public offering ("IPO") of the INX Token, raised $83M from the IPO and operates 2 regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets. INX is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

Some of the statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "project," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "intends," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our objectives, plans, and strategies; statements that contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition; statements relating to the research, development, and use of our products; and all statements (other than statements of historical facts) that address activities, events, or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. We have based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ending December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on April 29, 2021, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements." You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by law, we are under no duty to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

