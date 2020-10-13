Former Mercedes-Benz Canada CEO joins Zanchin Automotive Group

NEWMARKET, ON, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Mercedes-Benz Newmarket has now officially joined the expanding dealership family of Zanchin Automotive Group, the Zanchin Automotive Group announced today. Under its new ownership, the dealership will be led by the dynamic former president of Mercedes-Benz Canada, Brian Fulton.

Fulton, who will be Managing Partner of the dealership, draws from a deep well of dealer, finance and Mercedes-Benz experience that goes back more than 30 years. President of Mercedes-Benz Canada from 2016 until July of this year, Fulton has seen the automobile retailing business from every side; and, steered successful marketing, sales, finance and dealer satisfaction programs in Canada, the U.S.A. and China.

"Bringing all of the many aspects of automobile retailing together — a high-integrity sales approach, intelligent marketing, superb service and outstanding customer care — is a job description that mirrors my career at Mercedes-Benz," says Fulton. "Everything I've done has been leading to this. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."

The Zanchin Automotive Group is no stranger to Newmarket where it operates Newmarket Nissan and Newmarket Infiniti. Other dealerships are located in Innisfil, Oakville, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Brampton, Maple, Milton, Durham, Stouffville and Kingston. The addition of Mercedes-Benz Newmarket brings the tally of Zanchin Automotive Group dealerships to 34 stores across Ontario. Within that total are nine luxury brands – including the Star Dealer award-winning Mercedes-Benz Durham location. The Zanchin Automotive Group has grown to now earn the largest share of the luxury car market in the area, surpassing all other luxury brands in sales and customer satisfaction.

The Zanchin name has reached beyond the commercial interests of automotive retailing. In 2019, the company donated $2 million to Mackenzie Health's Exceptional Care Belongs Here campaign to help build and equip Mackenzie Vaughan Hospital and enhance care at Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital.

"Newmarket is a vibrant, growing market," says Joe Zanchin, CEO of the Zanchin Automotive Group. "Mercedes-Benz Newmarket has not only become an integral part of the community; it has built a loyal customer base far beyond it. For a company with strong community values, they are a perfect fit for us."

The Zanchin Automotive Group established its roots in Vaughan, Ontario, with a single dealership – Number 7 Honda, which opened for business in 1973. Joe Zanchin came to Canada from Italy with nothing more than dreams of establishing a better life. Through a passion for automobiles, dedication and hard work, the Zanchin Automotive Group has grown to become one of Canada's largest dealer groups, retailing more than 35,000 vehicles in 2019 from 32 locations in Ontario. The Group has built a solid reputation of trust in the automotive industry, both with the manufacturers they represent and the guests they serve.

