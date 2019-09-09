Former First Lady Michelle Obama to speak in Winnipeg, on Tuesday September 24th 2019
Sep 09, 2019, 07:00 ET
WINNIPEG, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce is hosting Former First Lady Michelle Obama in Winnipeg on Tuesday September 24th, 2019 at 12:00pm at Bell MTS Place.
"The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to host former First Lady Michelle Obama here in Winnipeg. Her message of inclusivity, purpose and passion couldn't come at a better time, and will resonate throughout all corners of our community," says Loren Remillard, President & CEO, Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.
Michelle Robinson Obama served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, transforming the position and becoming a role model, champion and inspiration for women, families, and young people across America and around the world.
As a transformative First Lady, Mrs. Obama launched and led four key initiatives: Let's Move!, to address the challenge of childhood obesity; Joining Forces, to support veterans, service members and their families; Reach Higher, to inspire young people to seek higher education; and Let Girls Learn, to help adolescent girls around the world go to school.
In 2018, Michelle Obama published her memoir, Becoming, which sold more copies than any other book published in the United States in 2018, achieving that status in just 15 days and instantly rising to the #1 slot on the New York Times Best Sellers list.
Mrs. Obama was born on January 17, 1964. She married Barack Obama in 1992. They currently live in Washington, DC and have two daughters, Malia and Sasha.
Event Details
A Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Date: Tuesday September 24th 2019
Time: 12:00 pm
Venue: Bell MTS Place
Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ca
Tickets go on sale Tuesday September 10th 2019 at 10am at www.ticketmaster.ca
