Former First Lady Michelle Obama to speak in Ottawa, on Friday October 11th, 2019
Sep 09, 2019, 06:00 ET
OTTAWA, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be in Ottawa on Friday October 11th, 2019 at 1:00pm at Canadian Tire Centre.
"The Ottawa Board of Trade is thrilled to welcome former First Lady Michelle Obama to Ottawa. Her message of purpose, passion and energy will resonate in all corners of our community." – Ian Faris, President & CEO, Ottawa Board of Trade.
Michelle Robinson Obama served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, transforming the position and becoming a role model, champion and inspiration for women, families, and young people across America and around the world.
As a transformative First Lady, Mrs. Obama launched and led four key initiatives: Let's Move!, to address the challenge of childhood obesity; Joining Forces, to support veterans, service members and their families; Reach Higher, to inspire young people to seek higher education; and Let Girls Learn, to help adolescent girls around the world go to school.
In 2018, Michelle Obama published her memoir, Becoming, which sold more copies than any other book published in the United States in 2018, achieving that status in just 15 days and instantly rising to the #1 slot on the New York Times Best Sellers list.
Mrs. Obama was born on January 17, 1964. She married Barack Obama in 1992. They currently live in Washington, DC and have two daughters, Malia and Sasha.
Event Details
A Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Date: Friday October 11th 2019
Time: 1:00 pm
Venue: Canadian Tire Centre
Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ca or at the Canadian Tire Centre Box office
Tickets go on sale Tuesday September 10th 2019 at 9am at www.ticketmaster.ca
SOURCE TINEPUBLIC
For further information: Christian Darbyshire, TINEPUBLIC, christian@tinepublic.com
