Former Fairstone VP Joe Carusella, Joins FIX4's Executive Team on a Mission to Transform Car Repair Loan Market

"We are excited to have Joe join the executive team" said Tave Della Porta, Chief Executive Officer of FIX4 Capital. "Joe is a proven senior executive and a strong strategic thinker. His 20 years plus experience in automotive retail finance, and his skill set for leading star operations and business development will no doubt add bench strength to our operations."

In response to his recent appointment, Carusella added, "Having been in the Auto industry for the past two decades, I have seen a variety of financing platforms in both the prime and non-prime segments. I decided to associate myself to FIX4 Capital because I see the core of their approach as "Responsible Financing". This way of financing is a true disruptor to the traditional ways to determine the amounts of the loans. I am excited to be part of this evolution in the automotive financing world".

Most recently, Carusella was VP Sales – Auto Solutions at Fairstone Financial. He has also held executive positions at Equifax Canada, Desjardins, NextGear Capital and Automotive Finance Corporation.

Dealerships and Auto Repair Centers interested in finding out more about the FIX4 auto repair financing program for their customers can call them at 1-855-831-1186 or visit fix4.com

About FIX4 Capital Inc.: FIX4 Capital is an independently financed Fintech company that offers auto repair loans to consumers through its proprietary software and repair service center network. With FIX4, registered service centers can increase revenues and enhance overall customer retention. FIX4 has offices in Toronto, Ontario & Montreal, Quebec Canada.

SOURCE FIX4 Capital Inc

For further information: Derek Lloyd, Chief Operating Officer, [email protected]