FORMER CITADEL EM CREDIT TEAM AND CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN FINANCIAL GROUP LTD. JOINTLY LAUNCH FORTWOOD CAPITAL LP

GREENWICH, Conn., April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Michael Mormile, former Citadel portfolio manager, along with Jonathan Hartofilis and Richard Li, are partnering with Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd. (CC&L Financial Group) to jointly launch FortWood Capital (FortWood), a new emerging markets credit investment manager. In connection with the launch, CC&L Financial Group will provide seed capital along with investment from other clients.

FortWood seeks to capitalize on opportunities presented by structural inefficiencies in global emerging markets credit through a diverse portfolio of debt instruments. Michael Mormile explains, "Our approach combines thorough macroeconomic and fundamental analysis with a rigorous risk management framework to effectively manage the complexities of the emerging markets credit landscape and turn inherent market volatility into portfolio strength."

FortWood's absolute return and active long-only emerging markets strategies target corporate and sovereign external currency debt. These strategies are designed for clients looking to capture the attractive yields and value discrepancies found in under-researched markets.

"Partnering with Michael, Jonathan and Richard to expand into emerging markets credit is an exciting development for us. The FortWood team's expertise in these regions and markets provides clients with the opportunity for additional diversification complementary to our existing offerings, along with potentially higher returns," says Warren Stoddart, CC&L Financial Group's CEO.

"By joining forces with CC&L Financial Group, we gain not only institutional operational support and global distribution but also a shared culture of excellence that will undoubtedly enhance our ability to focus on what we do best and achieve outstanding results for our clients," says Michael Mormile.

This partnership, rooted in a strong team and shared principles, positions FortWood and CC&L Financial Group to exploit a growing asset class and new opportunities to deliver better client outcomes.

About FortWood Capital

FortWood Capital specializes in actively managed emerging markets credit strategies. Leveraging its investment expertise and a robust risk management framework, FortWood navigates complex markets and challenging environments to uncover value. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, FortWood is a part of CC&L Financial Group. For more information, please visit fortwoodcapital.com.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd.

CC&L Financial Group is an independent, employee-owned, multi-boutique asset management firm that partners with investment professionals to build and grow successful asset management businesses. CC&L Financial Group offers through its affiliates a wide array of traditional and alternative investment management products and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and retail clients. With offices in the US, the UK, India, and across Canada, CC&L Financial Group has over 40 years of history and its affiliates collectively manage approximately US$90 billion in assets. For more information, please visit cclgroup.com.

