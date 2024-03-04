FORMER CEO ANNOUNCES DECREASE IN PERSONAL HOLDINGS TO 17.55%

TORONTO, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Andrew DeFrancesco, former Chief Executive Officer of SOL Global Investments Corp. (the "Company" or "SOL Global"), announces that as of today's date, he has sold a total of 335,500 common shares in the capital of SOL Global (the "Common Shares") which now brings his total holdings down to an aggregate of 9,554,352 Common Shares for approximately 17.55% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of SOL on a non-diluted basis. Mr. DeFrancesco does not currently own any other securities convertible into Common Shares. This represents a change of 2.44% in the total holdings of Mr. DeFrancesco from his previously reported amounts.

Mr. DeFrancesco acquired the securities reported herein for investment purposes. Mr. DeFrancesco may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership in the Company's securities, whether in transactions on the open market, by privately negotiated arrangements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

This news release is being issued to comply with National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report will be filed and available on SEDAR+ regarding the Transaction.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release nor have they approved nor disapproved the content thereof.

SOURCE Andrew DeFrancesco