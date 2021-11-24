Formation of Special Committee and Resignation of CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - BYT Holdings Ltd. (CSE: BYT) ("BYT" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors have formed a special committee of the board of directors (the "Board") to review and investigate, among other matters, certain transactions relating to allegations of undisclosed related party transactions involving Vincent Lim ("Lim"), which have been brought to the attention of the Board.

Effective November 22, 2021, Lim has tendered his resignation as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company and its subsidiaries.

The current members of the Board consist of Sunny Li, Tan Tee Ween, Patrick Sapphire, Ricky Ng and Yiwen Zhang.

About BYT Holdings

BYT's operations are based out of Singapore, with its primary business being to provide one-stop turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction management solutions that range from consultancy and design, to the construction of projects involving high technology production facilities, primarily in Singapore and mainland China. BYT is also developing its waste management services division in Shanghai, China, which focuses on converting waste into organic compost.

