Forma Steel Launches Wakefield Bridge™ Steel Shingles to the Western Canadian Market

FORT MACLEOD, AB, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Forma Steel is proud to announce the launch of Wakefield Bridge® Steel Shingles, a premium metal roofing solution manufactured by Ideal Roofing in Ontario, Canada. Designed to deliver the timeless aesthetic of traditional shingles with the superior performance, durability, and longevity of steel.

Wakefield Bridge Steel Shingles in Granite Grey (CNW Group/Forma Steel) Wakefield Bridge Steel Shingles in Black Mica (CNW Group/Forma Steel)

"It has been an honour and privilege to work alongside the Ideal Roofing team in the rollout of the Wakefield Bridge Steel Shingle," said Brent Feyter, CEO of Forma Steel. "Forma Steel is very excited to add this steel shingle to our expanding line of metal product offerings for the Western Canadian market."

Wakefield Bridge® steel shingles are engineered for Canadian homeowners and the professionals who serve them, offering a smart, beautiful, and long-lasting roofing upgrade built specifically for Canada's climate. The product launch will be supported by targeted messaging and creative assets for dealers, contractors, and architects, highlighting Wakefield Bridge's durability, refined style, and long-term value compared to conventional roofing materials like asphalt shingles.

Designed for Canadian Conditions

Manufactured from 29-gauge Canadian-made steel, Wakefield Bridge® steel shingles provide exceptional strength and reliability while outperforming traditional asphalt roofing systems. Designed to withstand extreme weather, these shingles deliver long-term, protection for homes across Western Canada.

Key performance features include:

Class 4 Impact Rating, offering resistance to hail and debris

Class A Fire Rating, providing fire protection

Wind resistance up to 177 km/h, protecting against hurricane level winds

Advanced Coating and Energy Efficiency

Wakefield Bridge® steel shingles feature a high-performance PVDF coating with Kynar 500® resin for long-lasting colour retention and visual appeal, along with Cool Roof technology to reduce heat absorption and improve energy efficiency. Available from Forma Steel in Black Mica, Espresso, and Granite Gray--with additional colours by special order--the system is backed by a 50-year transferable warranty, delivering performance and peace of mind for homeowners.

Contractor and Installer Training

Forma Steel and Ideal Roofing will deliver the Wakefield Bridge Steel Shingles Certified Training Program to contractors and installers across Western Canada. This comprehensive, hands-on program provides full installation certification in a single day, ensuring contractors are fully equipped to deliver high-quality steel shingle roofing solutions for Western Canadian homeowners.

"We are happy to announce our partnership with Forma Steel, who will help Ideal Roofing's expansion of the Wakefield Bridge Steel Shingles in Western Canada," said Philippe Laplante, co-CEO of Ideal Roofing. "Wakefield Bridge Steel Shingles have grown every year in residential roofing across North America, with growing demand in Western Canada. Ideal Roofing has partnered with Forma Steel, a family-owned Canadian company, to better service British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba with improved products and lead times."

About Forma Steel

Forma Steel is a Canadian manufacturer and supplier of steel roofing and siding products. With a focus on innovation, performance, and customer-driven solutions, Forma Steel supports residential, commercial, and agricultural projects throughout Western Canada. Visit https://www.formasteel.ca/steel-shingles/ for more information.

About Ideal Roofing

Ideal Roofing is a manufacturer of metal roofing and siding. For nearly 95 years, their priority has been customer satisfaction, earning a strong reputation and a diverse clientele. They serve clients across all Canadian provinces and the United States. Ideal Roofing launched Wakefield Bridge Steel Shingles in Brampton, Ontario in 2008. Visit https://www.idealrooding.ca for more information.

SOURCE Forma Steel

Media Contact: Bronwyn Collins, Marketing & Communications Manager, Forma Steel & Structural Truss Systems, Phone: 403-553-7453, Email: [email protected], Website: www.formasteel.ca