FORM Face + Body Moves to SUPERFORM, A First-of-Its-Kind Destination for Integrated Cosmetic Surgery and Wellness

A purpose-built campus bringing together leading cosmetic surgeons with expert medical providers to deliver total body wellness, inside and out

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - A new model for modern health has arrived in the centre of Toronto. SUPERFORM, a purpose-built health and wellness campus located at 90 Eglinton Avenue East, brings together leading operators across cosmetic surgery and specialized medical disciplines into a single, integrated destination.

SUPERFORM is the world's most comprehensive campus, curating best-in-class expertise across multiple disciplines to support whole-person health over time.

The new SUPERFORM campus at 90 Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto (CNW Group/FORM Face + Body)

It brings together FORM Face + Body, a leader in surgical and non-surgical aesthetics alongside a growing network of specialized medical programs, including hair health, women's health, men's health, and more.

An Integrated Model

SUPERFORM represents a shift away from fragmented, single-service care. Instead, it brings together independent operators, each best-in-class in their field, within one coordinated environment.

From surgical interventions and ongoing health optimization, the campus is designed to support individuals across the full spectrum of care.

"This has been a long time in the making," said Dr. Ron Somogyi, Founder of FORM Face + Body. "We've always believed patients deserve more than isolated treatments. SUPERFORM allows us to practice within a broader system; one that supports outcomes not just in the moment, but over an entire lifetime."

Anchored by Leading Surgical Expertise

At SUPERFORM, FORM Face + Body operates within a shared ecosystem, bringing its expertise in aesthetic surgery into a more integrated model of care.

FORM Face + Body expands its aesthetic surgical practice to include integrated programs across men's health, women's health, hair restoration, and skin health, extending its scope beyond surgery into more comprehensive, continuous care.

Across the Full Spectrum of Care

SUPERFORM is designed to remove the traditional boundaries between disciplines, creating a more connected, guided experience.

Whether someone enters through surgical, wellness, aesthetics, or medical care, the campus enables collaboration across experts, supporting better preparation, improved outcomes, and more intentional long-term health and overall wellbeing.

Dr. Cory Goldberg, Medical Director of SUPERFORM leads this integration, connecting expertise across the campus.

"SUPERFORM creates the opportunity to align surgical care with a broader network of health clinics," said Dr. Cory Goldberg, Medical Director of SUPERFORM. "That integration allows us to support patients more completely; improving how we prepare, treat, and care for them across every phase of life."

A New Destination for Health in Canada

Opening May 1, 2026, SUPERFORM establishes Toronto as a leader in a more connected approach to health--bringing surgical excellence and integrated medical care together in one place.

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FORM @ SUPERFORM EPK

About FORM Face + Body

FORM Face + Body is a leading Toronto-based surgical and aesthetic practice specializing in advanced procedures for the face, body, and hair. Known for its precise, natural results, FORM Face + Body combines surgical expertise with a patient-centred approach to care. At SUPERFORM, FORM Face + Body expands its scope to include integrated medical programs across men's health, women's health, hair restoration, and skin health; offering a more comprehensive model that bridges surgical excellence with ongoing care and long-term outcomes.

Learn more at formfacebody.ca and instagram.com/formfaceandbody.

About SUPERFORM

SUPERFORM is a purpose-built health and wellness campus in Toronto that brings together leading experts across surgical, medical, and longevity disciplines. Designed as a destination, it curates best-in-class practices within one integrated environment, enabling a more connected approach to care. By aligning specialists across the full spectrum, from diagnostics and optimization to surgical intervention and recovery, SUPERFORM supports how individuals live, look, and feel over time.

Learn more at mysuperform.com and instagram.com/my.superform.

SOURCE FORM Face + Body

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