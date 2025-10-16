ForHumanity launches in Canada to meet the challenges of equity and ethics in Artificial Intelligence

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a fast-growing technology with the power to reshape all parts of society. When used responsibly, AI helps organizations deliver better services, work more efficiently, protect data, and promote inclusive progress.

ForHumanity is a global leader in creating governance, oversight, and accountability systems for the ethical use of AI, Algorithmic, and Autonomous (AAA) Systems. Its new Canadian division supports this mission by building public trust, promoting transparency, and preparing workers across Canada to thrive in an AI-driven world.

At the forefront of this work is Max L. Brault, Co-Vice President of ForHumanity Canada. He is leading the launch of the Independent Audit of AI Systems (IAAIS), a certification process similar to financial audits but designed for AI. Anyone can enter the field by completing free training and passing a certification exam through ForHumanity's AI Education and Training Center. These roles are expected to be in high demand.

"AI will greatly impact the disability community," says Brault. "Historically, new technologies have left out people with disabilities. We can't allow that with AI. This is our chance to build a future that prioritizes equity and accessibility--and to invite more people to help design that future."

Brault is joined by Jim Provost, a ForHumanity Fellow with over 20 years of experience in software, data science, and ethics. He leads work to align Canadian regulations with the best global standards, so businesses can manage risks and benefit from the promise of AI.

"AI poses serious challenges to humanity," Provost explains. "We need strong oversight and clear rules. Data is the future, and we must be ready."

ForHumanity's programs align with key laws, including the Accessible Canada Act (ACA) and the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA). These laws support responsible and accessible AI across Canada. By June 2027, all federally regulated entities (FREs) must train new employees in AI and digital accessibility. By June 2028, all communications and tools must be accessible.

ForHumanity's training and certifications not only meet but exceed these standards, helping organizations create better products and build stronger relationships.

The future of AI is being built today. ForHumanity offers trusted, global audit standards to help Canada lead responsibly. Contact ForHumanity Canada to learn more.

