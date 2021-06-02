Forests Ontario to be Implementation Partner of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

Led by the UN's Environment Programme and Food and Agriculture Organization, the UN Decade commits to the protection, conservation, and revitalization of ecosystems worldwide. As a Restoration Implementation partner, Forests Ontario will strengthen restoration capacities and lead restoration efforts through its 50 Million Tree Program, Grassland Stewardship Initiative, Over-the-Counter tree sales program, and Forest Recovery Canada division. To date, Forests Ontario has facilitated the planting of more than 34 million trees across Canada.

"Forests Ontario is honoured to have been selected as a Restoration Implementation partner of the UN Decade. The benefits of tree planting and ecosystem restoration are borderless – we are thrilled to be contributing towards moving the world towards a more sustainable future," said Rob Keen, Registered Professional Forester and CEO of Forests Ontario. "Now, when people support Forests Ontario, they are supporting not only our local restoration efforts, but also a global movement."

Through a donation to Forests Ontario, anyone can partake in the UN Decade. Climate-concerned individuals are encouraged to double down on a contribution towards the organization's tree planting efforts by additionally partaking in one of several other calls to action to amplify their impact:

#RePlant by participating in a planting program as a landowner . Those with the space to plant trees or a grassland habitat in need of restoration are encouraged to visit the Forests Ontario website to learn more about the technical and financial assistance available to them.

. Those with the space to plant trees or a grassland habitat in need of restoration are encouraged to visit the Forests Ontario website to learn more about the technical and financial assistance available to them. #ReCommit by becoming a Forests Ontario member . An annual membership not only supports the organization's programs, but also comes with perks such discounts on event registration and a subscription to the quarterly Our Forest magazine.

. An annual membership not only supports the organization's programs, but also comes with perks such discounts on event registration and a subscription to the quarterly magazine. #ReLearn by checking out the organization's education activities . Forests Ontario works hard to connect youth with their environment through the delivery of various education programs. Check out some of the organization's resources here!

. Forests works hard to connect youth with their environment through the delivery of various education programs. Check out some of the organization's resources here! #ReEngage by joining the conversation. Subscribe to Forests Ontario's monthly TreeLine e-newsletter to follow along with the organization's activities, or share how you're taking action by connecting with Forests Ontario on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

"Doubling down on the environment is always a safe bet," said Keen. "All donations go towards our ecological restoration and forest education efforts. Making a contribution to Forests Ontario takes only minutes, though the impact of your support will be felt for generations."

About Forests Ontario

Forests Ontario is a not-for-profit charity that promotes re-greening the province through forest restoration, conservation, education and stewardship. Forests Ontario commits to promoting a healthier future by sustaining and supporting healthy forests through multiple tree planting initiatives. Forests Ontario is the voice of our forests.

