Forestry crisis deepens with announcement of Howe Sound curtailment

PORT MELLON, BC, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The curtailment of operations at Domtar's Howe Sound pulp and paper mill is more evidence of a deepening forestry sector crisis and demands immediate action from the B.C. and federal government, says Unifor.

"Collapse of the forestry industry in the west, a core pillar of the economy, is just around the corner if governments don't act now," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Payne represented forestry workers on the federal government's Canadian Forest Sector Transformation Task Force, which released recommendations for action on June 3, 2026. Unifor wants the recommendations implemented this year.

"Workers, First Nations, and employers have created the roadmap, all we need now is the political will in the legislatures," said Payne. "Unifor is disappointed with Domtar's announcement but this doesn't have to be the end. We are totally committed to working with the company and governments to find a solution."

Last month workers in Prince George received notice that Canfor's Northwood pulp mill would be closing this year. Howe Sound and Northwood join a long list of facilities that have curtailed or closed in recent years. The Council of Forestry Industries estimates that 15,000 forestry workers have lost their jobs since 2022.

"Tepid measures won't solve this crisis. Workers and our communities deserve bold intervention that supports the casualties of the ongoing crisis and re-shapes the industry for the long term," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle.

Unifor's Fight for Forestry Jobs campaign has fought vigorously for an industrial strategy that would protect workers and communities from present-day economic turbulence and rebuild a forestry sector for the long term. As recently as this week, Unifor was raising the issue with B.C. Premier David Eby and federal jobs minister Patty Hajdu.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).