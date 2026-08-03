Forest management in Nord-du-Québec - Public consultation from August 3 to 27, 2026

LEBEL-SUR-QUÉVILLON, QC, Aug. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) invites the public to take part in a public consultation on the operational integrated forest management plans (PAFIOs) and the special management plan (PAS) for the recovery of wood burned in fire 284 for the region's public lands.

These PAFIOs identify potential forest operations zones in management units 026-62 and 026-65 where activities such as timber harvesting, reforestation, thinning, site preparation, and the construction and rehabilitation of multi-use roads are planned.

The PAS includes potential areas of intervention where timber harvesting operations are planned, as well as the location of roads and other infrastructure to be built or improved in management units 085-51 and 085-62.

Until 11:59 p.m. on August 27, 2026, members of the public will be able to review the management plans and provide feedback online:

Québec.ca/consultations-forêt-nord-du-québec .

Public information session

MRNF specialists will be holding an information session to provide details on the potential forest operations zones put forward for public consultation and to explain how to submit feedback online and how the concerns raised will be addressed. The event will conclude with a Q&A session with the participants.

Management units 085-51 and 085-62: Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. - Beaucanton Municipal Building Room A (2709, boulevard du Curé-McDuff)

Management units 026-62 and 026-65: Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chibougamau Town Hall Council Chamber (650, 3e Rue)

For more information

You can also reach the MRNF specialists by email at [email protected], or by appointment, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at:

Chibougamau Management Unit

624 3e Rue

Chibougamau, Québec G8P 1P1

Telephone: 418-748-2647 or 1-833-361-0001, ext. 0

Unité de gestion de Mont-Plamondon

645, 1re Rue Est

La Sarre (Québec) J9Z 3P3

Telephone: 819-339-7623 or 1-833-361-0001, ext. 0

Related links:

For information about the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts or to learn more about its activities and achievements, visit Québec.ca/gouv/ressources-naturelles-forêts or follow the MRNF on social media:

Information:

Marie-Joëlle Côté

Direction des communications

Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts

[email protected]

Tel.: 418-521-3875

SOURCE Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts