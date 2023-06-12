Forest fires - PARTIAL LIFTING OF THE PROHIBITION ON THE ACCESS TO FORESTS IN LANDS IN THE DOMAIN OF THE STATE AND ROAD CLOSURES

QUÉBEC, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) has decided to partially lift the prohibition on the access to forests in lands in the domain of the State and road closures announced on June 9, 2023, for reasons of public interest. This decision was made in conjunction with the ministère de la Sécurité publique (MSP) and the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) due, in particular, to changing weather conditions and the SOPFEU's response to fires.

This amendment takes effect on June 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

La carte de localisation du territoire touché (CNW Group/Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts)

Here is the map of the affected territory (in French only). The amendments made to the measure mainly target the Saguenay−Lac-St-Jean, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Mauricie, Outaouais, Laurentides and Lanaudière regions.

The measure regarding the prohibition of access to forests in lands in the domain of the State and road closures now applies to the following areas:

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC: Jamésie (991), Eeyou Istchee (Waswanipi, Mistissini, Oujé-Bougoumou, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Wemindji) (993).

CÔTE-NORD: La Haute-Côte-Nord (95) for its portion north of latitude 49° 15' and its portion west of longitude 69° 33', Manicouagan (96) for its portion bounded by the following cardinal points:

68° 56' W 49° 28' N

68° 56' W 49° 47' N

68° 25' W 49° 47' N

68° 25' W 49° 28' N

SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEAN: Maria-Chapdelaine (92) and Le Domaine-du-Roy (91) for their portion north of latitude 49° 04, Le Fjord-du-Saguenay (942) for its portion north of latitude 49° 15'.

ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE: Témiscamingue (85) for its portion north of latitude 47° 32' and east of longitude 78° 01', Rouyn-Noranda (86), Abitibi-Ouest (87), Abitibi (88), La Vallée-de-l'Or (89) for its portion north of latitude 47° 32'.

MAURICIE: La Tuque (90) for its portion west of longitude 74° 31' up to latitude 48° 13' and for its portion north of latitude 48° 13'.

OUTAOUAIS: La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau (83) for its portion north of latitude 47° 24'.

The Department would like to remind the public that, at a time when major fires are raging in certain areas of Québec, greater caution must be taken. The collaboration of all forest users is essential to protecting our forests and ensuring public safety.

PARTIAL LIFTING OF THE BAN ON OPEN FIRES IN OR NEAR THE FOREST

The MRNF, in collaboration with the SOPFEU, has also decided to partially lift the ban on open fires in or near the forest in part of the territory affected by this measure. For more information, see the Press Releases section of the SOPFEU website.

Related links:

For information on changes to the affected territory, please visit the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest Fires webpage, the SOPFEU website, the Forêt ouverte (in French only) interactive map or contact Services Québec toll-free at 1-877-644-4545.

For information on the ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts or to learn more about its activities and achievements, visit mrnf.gouv.qc.ca/en or its social media:

Information for citizens:

Toll-free telephone number

1-877-644-4545

Information for media representatives:

Media relations

Ministère des Ressources naturelles

et des Forêts

[email protected]

SOURCE Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts