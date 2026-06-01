Forest fires - Ban on open fires in or near forests

QUEBEC, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure (MSI) will prohibit open fires in or near certain forests as of June 1, at 13:00 p.m. due to current conditions. This decision has been made in collaboration with SOPFEU.

Here is a map showing the location of the entire territory in question:

Map showing the location of the ban (CNW Group/Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure)

The ban on open fires applies in the following territories:

ABITIBI–TÉMISCAMINGUE (08) : Témiscamingue (85), Rouyn-Noranda (86), Abitibi-Ouest (87), Abitibi (88), La Vallée-de-l'Or (89).

CÔTE-NORD (09) : La Haute-Côte-Nord (95), Manicouagan (96), Sept-Rivières (971), Caniapiscau (972) for the portion located south of latitude 53° N, Minganie (981) excluding Anticosti Island, Le Golfe-du-Saint-Laurent (982).

LAURENTIDES (15) : Deux-Montagnes (72), Thérèse-De Blainville (73), Mirabel (74), La Rivière-du-Nord (75), Argenteuil (76), Les Pays-d'en-Haut (77), Les Laurentides (78), Antoine-Labelle (79).

MAURICIE (04) : La Tuque (90) for the portion located west of longitude 74.5° W.

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC (10) : Jamésie (991) except for the portion located east of longitude 76.5° W and north of latitude 53° N, Eeyou Istchee (Waswanipi, Mistissini, Oujé-Bougoumou, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Wemindji) (993).

OUTAOUAIS (07) : Papineau (80), Gatineau (81), Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais (82), La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau (83), Pontiac (84).

SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEAN (02) : Maria-Chapdelaine (92) for the portion located north of latitude 50° N, Fjord du Saguenay (942) for the portion located north of latitude 50° N.

The interactive map showing the various territories subject to the current ban is also available on the IGO - Données Québec' web page.

Currently, 2 forest fires are burning in Québec, but firefighting operations are progressing smoothly, with all fires contained or under control. Since the start of the protection season, 177 fires have impacted 180.7 hectares. The average for the last 10 years at the same date is 206 fires for 87 999.6 burnt hectares of forest.

The aim of this ban is to limit the risk of forest fires. Everyone's cooperation is essential. Consequently, it is forbidden to set or maintain an open fire or to be in the vicinity of such an active fire.

Under section 155.1 of the Fire Safety Act, anyone who contravenes an order prohibiting the lighting of open fires in or near a forest, or any other measure imposed by the Minister, is liable to a fine in addition to the costs incurred.

For further information

For information on current bans or forest fires, please consult the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest Fires web page and the SOPFEU website.

To find out more about MSI activities, follow us on social media:

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SOURCE Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure

Source: Relations médias, Direction des communications, Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure, 418 646-6777, poste 30274, [email protected]; For information: SOPFEU, Siège social, Stéphane Caron, 418 906-6473; Direction régionale de l'Est, Isabelle Gariépy, 418 295-2300; Direction régionale du Centre, Josée Poitras, 418 275-6400; Direction régionale de l'Ouest, Melanie Morin, 819 449-4271