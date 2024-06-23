QUÉBEC, June 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts has decided to ban open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest because of the current conditions. This decision, taken in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), therefore results in a ban that takes effect starting at 8, June 24.

The areas affected by this measure are the following RCMs and territories:

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC : Jamésie (991) – pour sa portion se trouvant au sud de la latitude 54°, Eeyou Istchee (Waswanipi, Mistissini, Oujé-Bougoumou, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Wemindji) (993).

CÔTE-NORD : La Haute-Côte-Nord (95), Manicouagan (96), Sept-Rivières (971), Caniapiscau (972) – pour sa portion se trouvant au sud de la latitude 54°, Minganie (981), Le Golfe-du-Saint-Laurent (982).

SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEAN : Le Domaine-du-Roy (91) – pour sa portion se trouvant au nord de la latitude 49 °, Maria-Chapdelaine (92) – pour sa portion se trouvant au nord de la latitude 49 °, Le Fjord-du-Saguenay (942) – pour sa portion se trouvant au nord de la rivière Saguenay.

BAS-SAINT-LAURENT : La Matapédia (07), La Matanie (08).

GASPÉSIE–ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE : Le Rocher-Percé (02), La Côte-de-Gaspé (03), La Haute-Gaspésie (04), Bonaventure (05).

There are currently 7 active fires in Quebec's intensive protection zone. Since the start of the protection season, 193 forest fires have affected 14,279.5 hectares. The ten-year average for the same date is 276 fires covering 113,531.3 hectares.

Everyone must collaborate to make sure that the ban on open fires in the forest is respected. This measure is intended to limit the risk of forest fires. Pursuant to section 239 of the Sustainable Forest Management Act (chapter A-18.1), any person who contravenes an order prohibiting open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest or any other action taken by the Minister is liable, in addition to the payment of the costs, to a fine.

